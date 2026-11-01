The Gamble That Could Change Detroit’s Infield Plans

The Detroit Tigers have more than one problem in the infield, but it is something they could solve with a couple of moves if they find the right replacement for Gleyber Torres. Part of the solution could come from within, since Hao-Yu Lee looked better defensively at second base than when he was moved to third base, and something similar happened with Kevin McGonigle, who was much better as a shortstop. That could be resolved, depending on what adjustments Detroit is willing to make.

If they are internal options and we go by the best defensive performance at each position, McGonigle would remain at shortstop, Lee would stay at second base, and Colt Keith could handle third base. Zach McKinstry is another option at shortstop, but he could also return to right field to provide his defense as he did in 2026, especially during the absence of Kerry Carpenter, who went through injuries and inconsistencies. Now, the big change would come if the Tigers decide to pursue options in the free-agent market.

Who should be the first option to strengthen the infield?

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Gleyber’s departure for granted, Detroit has four options that could be available, starting with Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez, and Jazz Chisholm Jr., probably the most sought-after players among second basemen, in addition to utility player Mauricio Dubon.

I wouldn’t rule out Gavin Lux here either, although it would be a riskier gamble, since he missed the entire 2026 season due to recurring inflammation in his left shoulder. Lowe is undoubtedly the best bet, but it will depend on how the Tigers project their infield. Lowe just finished the best season of his career, posting personal records with 35 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 4.9 fWAR, in addition to finishing in the 98th percentile in OAA.

Lowe would fit perfectly because of the power bat he brings and, at the same time, the improvements he has made defensively, which would strengthen the right side of the infield. That, obviously, does not take away from the fact that first baseman Spencer Torkelson still has to work to improve his consistency. The other questions revolve around what decision Detroit will make with McGonigle, whether it will keep him at shortstop or move him to third base.

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they invest in Lowe as a replacement for Torres at second base, then I find it unlikely that the Tigers will look for a third baseman or a shortstop in free agency, much less that certain rumors about a possible trade for Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez will become a reality, which would cost Detroit dearly. And, yes, of course, Arraez, Chisholm Jr., and Dubon are not out of the conversation, but if it is about looking for a shortstop, the plan could change considerably.

If I had to choose—and, honestly, I don’t have much hope it will happen that way—my priority among position players would be a right fielder and a second baseman, especially because of the performance we saw from McGonigle at shortstop during his first season. That said, I would love to see Seiya Suzuki and Lowe in Detroit, or perhaps Arraez, but that is not what we can really expect from the front office.