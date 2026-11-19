Perhaps it is just a perception I have after the Detroit Tigers signed reliever Emilio Pagan for $11.5 million for one season, a deal that became official last Nov. 17. It is a decision that did not leave me very encouraged. Pagan saved 57 games over the last two seasons and improved considerably after the All-Star break, after recovering from a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring that kept him out for almost two months of this campaign.

Besides the fact that his health poses a high risk in his short-term projections, Pagan will turn 36 in May 2027 and has dealt with control issues and limitations in controlling hard contact throughout his career. Granted, he has also been a pitcher with the ability to strike batters out, but with a notable difference compared to other strikeout relievers, since, despite using the four-seam fastball on more than 60% of his pitches, he gets the most swings and misses with his cutter and split-finger.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That said, and remembering the words of Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, when he referred to how they would “look for relievers capable of generating swings and misses and dominating both profiles of hitters, left-handed and right-handed,” Pagan meets some of the requirements. He is far from being one of the first names on the free-agent open market.

As closers, David Bednar and Raisel Iglesias were the most reasonable options given their accumulated experience and, above all, the recent consistency both have shown. Iglesias leads the league with 130 saves since 2023, but Bednar is not far behind, as he has recorded 62 saves since 2025 —one fewer than Iglesias— with the ninth-highest fWAR (3.9) among the most consistent closers in the same span.

What Should the Tigers’ Plan Be?

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15). Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First of all, Detroit’s need is not simply the fact that they have to strengthen the bullpen because it is clearly among the worst areas of the team. If we take an in-depth look at what happened with the Tigers’ bullpen this year, when they set a franchise record with 31 blown saves, the priority becomes an absolute urgency.

So this is about bringing in one of the big arms or, at least, making an effort to find a way to get a reliever who is somewhere in the middle, with the ability to make an impact without being highly expensive. Of course, when it comes to the arms with the possibility of bringing more impact, Adrian Morejon, Alex Vesia and Steven Okert still stand out as the most interesting ones and, therefore, will be more expensive. It is fine that Morejon is the least explorable proposal for Detroit, but Vesia and Okert could definitely be attainable targets.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I recently wrote about the consistency that led Okert to become one of the most important relievers in the Houston Astros’ bullpen over these last two campaigns, with 134 relief appearances and a 2.50 ERA with 2.7 fWAR.

However, Okert will pitch in 2027 at 36 years old, and that point makes him more attainable than Vesia, who will pitch at 31 years old and is coming off recording 3.3 fWAR with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the last three campaigns, where he was a key piece of a bullpen accustomed to handling pressure situations. During that span, he recorded a 2.45 ERA in 207 relief appearances, with an 11.79 K/9 rate, and limited opponents to just a .209 BABIP.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tigers’ front office is really thinking about a change that could bring back the bullpen’s dominance, one of those names has to be on the table. Let’s hope that is the case, so we can expect a real projection in terms of dominance, but, again, and I would not want to sound pessimistic, I do not see signs that invite us to think otherwise. My biggest suspicion is that Detroit will end up looking for other cheaper options, whether veterans or pitchers who could have a recovery, which would open the way for Pagan to end up getting the closer’s job.