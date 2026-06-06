Tigers Offense Reaches New Season High in Key Category to Start June

The Detroit Tigers' offense has come to life in June, slugging their way to put the team on a four-game winning streak for the first time since April. After a horrible 6-22 month of May, the Tigers seem to have taken that month personally and are using it for fuel.

Taking down the Seattle Mariners, the same team that knocked them out of the ALDS last October, on Friday night was a huge confidence builder. If that doesn't evoke confidence enough, Detroit has now done something that it hasn't done all season in a stretch of four games.

The Roar of the Tigers' Offensive Stretch

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) runs off the field. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scoring seven runs on Friday night, the Tigers' offense has now scored 32 runs over their last four games. On top of that, it's the first time this season that Detroit has scored five or more runs in four consecutive games.

The last time the Tigers scored five or more runs in consecutive games came back against the Texas Rangers, scoring five runs in game two and seven runs in game three of that series in early May.

Funny enough, that was the last time Detroit has been over the .500 mark.

If this push of momentum leads to something more for the Tigers, potentially working their way back in the AL Central standings, it would turn into one of the most impressive turnarounds in franchise history.

Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson sent the baseball over the wall against the Mariners, something that Detroit continues to do in June. Thus far through the month, the Tigers have looked completely different at the plate, something that has started to encourage fans for a comeback.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The report has come out regarding how the Tigers plan to approach the trade deadline, focusing on keeping the pieces they have rather than selling at the deadline. If they keep playing how they have, the naysayers who say that Detroit should sell at this trade deadline might have to swallow their pride.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have played .500 baseball, which is very encouraging given the rough stretch they just endured. With another series win within reach, manager A.J. Hinch continues to instill confidence in this group to not give up on what could have been a season that resembles a surrender towel.

Perhaps it was the injuries that plagued this team after all, because with the pieces they have back on the roster, they look like the force they were one season ago. There's still a lot of work to do, but the offense is looking more promising now than it has all season.