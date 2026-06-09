Detroit Tigers Fan Favorite Emerges as Potential Trade Candidate

The Detroit Tigers have been talked about heavily with the trade deadline just around the corner, but when they're discussed, it revolves around back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. As of right now, the Tigers have told teams that Skubal is off-limits as Detroit looks to claw back into the standings.

That being said, the Tigers could still find trade packages this season, especially if things go south as they did in May. While Skubal is the biggest name in Detroit's system to get moved at the trade deadline, one MLB.com analyst believes there could be another player who could be packing his bags.

Could This Tiger Get Traded This Summer?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris watches practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Scott Harris has taken over as President of Baseball Operations for the Tigers, mixed emotions have come from how he handles trades at the deadline. Detroit was one of the best teams in the American League last season and was a buyer at the deadline, but Harris only brought in one player who remains on the MLB roster, resulting in backlash given their standing.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, one player that the Tigers could trade this deadline is former first overall pick, first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson has been an interesting case for Detroit, showcasing power every other season.

Feinsand listed Torkelson as a trade candidate who could get traded this deadline, who needs a change of scenery. While the thought is there, given how many years are left under team control, it doesn't feel like a move that the front office would do... this season.

"The Tigers have 21-year-old Josue Briceño (MLB Pipeline’s No. 64 overall prospect) working his way toward the Majors, giving Detroit a potential replacement for 2027. If the disappointing Tigers decide to reset at the Trade Deadline, Torkelson could be a risk-reward acquisition for a club seeking a power bat," Feinsand wrote.

Sure, Torkelson hasn't been the Miguel Cabrera power replacement some had hoped for, but he has been a key asset to the offense over the last few seasons. When he's sending the ball out of the ballpark, he's at his best, and he might be starting to tap into that side of himself again.

If Detroit is telling teams that Skubal, a player on an expiring contract set to hit free agency at season's end, is off limits, it's hard to believe that they would find a trade involving Torkelson and banking on Briceño for the future.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Over the last two weeks of action, Torkelson is hitting .250 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs, but he has 11 hits in total. A.J. Hinch has been wanting Torkelson to find productivity that isn't just a home run or a walk, and he's started to live up to the assignment.

Since the Tigers aren't true sellers at the moment, despite their fourth-place standing at 27-39 ahead of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, fans shouldn't lean too much into the thought of Torkelson getting traded until there's a true direction for the franchise.

As of June, Detroit has a record of 5-1 this month, with most of its remaining games set to be played at Comerica Park.