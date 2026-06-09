How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Twins: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers looked bleak for a while, but lately, the turn of a new month has yielded positive results. They swept the Tampa Bay Rays and pulled off a series win over the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday, the Tigers won 5-4 on a walk-off single from Kevin McGonigle.

The game-winning hit was just another special moment in a promising rookie year from McGonigle. In addition to the improved play on the field, it appears that they'll be getting their ace pitcher soon. Tarik Skubal pitched in a rehab game on Sunday and threw five scoreless innings.

Detroit had another day off on Monday, and they'll get set to host the Minnesota Twins. The Twins (30-37) are coming off a series loss to the Kansas City Royals. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Twins vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton pitches. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9 FM

Pitching Matchups

Twins: Taj Bradley (5-2, 3.56 ERA) vs. Tigers: Troy Melton (2-0, 1.74 ERA)

Melton has had a sensational start to his 2026 season. He's allowed four earned runs over three starts. In his previous outing, he threw eight innings with five strikeouts en route to a 7-2 win. Melton's four-seam fastball and slider have been his most effective pitches, allowing less than a .160 batting average on both.

Once Skubal comes back into the fold, Melton could form a dynamic trio with Casey Mize. Minnesota's offense has been struggling lately, and they haven't been great on the road. That could bode well for the 25-year-old.

Bradley will be making his 12th start of the year. He ran into trouble in his previous outing, surrendering seven hits, four runs, and five walks over 4 2/3 innings. However, he's been a solid second arm in the rotation next to Joe Ryan. He dominated Detroit earlier in the year, allowing one run with 10 strikeouts.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal in the dugout. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Kenley Jansen (pelvic inflammation), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), RHP Casey Mize (right groin tightness)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm)