Detroit Tigers Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran Relief Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers were quick to get the offseason signings started after missing the postseason and heavily underperforming in 2026. After signing Jacob Waguespack to a one-year deal, followed by Emilio Pagan signing a one-year deal with Detroit, the Tigers are prioritizing their pitching staff in clutch moments.

The bullpen held the Tigers back mightily in 2026. With several blown saves, blown late-inning leads, and never feeling comfortable going into the latter innings, Detroit may not build through free agency, but they'll definitely add to parts that need is most.

That said, the Tigers may not be done when it comes to signing help for the bullpen.

Tigers Reportedly Interested in Raisel Iglesias

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR on X (formerly Twitter), the Tigers are interested in veteran right-handed reliever Raisel Iglesias. No longer employing Kenley Jansen after declining his 2027 club option, Detroit seems to have turned its attention to another veteran known for closing out games.

Iglesias has collected 287 saves in his career since his MLB debut in 2015 with the Cincinnati Reds. Throughout his career, Iglesias has become known as a reliable bullpen arm, even as he continues to age.

Set to be 37 next season, the Tigers would be taking a likely one-year risk in hopes that Iglesias can replicate the last five seasons of success with the Atlanta Braves. Since 2022, Iglesias has posted a 2.39 ERA, finished 215 games, recorded 131 saves, and pitched 278.2 innings.

The best part about Iglesias throughout his career is that he stays healthy. Iglesias hasn't recorded at least 55 games played since 2020, which wasn't his fault given the shortened season. With those statistics, it makes sense as to why Iglesias is enticing to Detroit.

However, it won't be as easy as it may seem to add the veteran right-hander. Also, according to Romero, the Braves are still interested in the man who's spent the last five seasons in Atlanta. Iglesias is comfortable with the Braves, no doubt, but will the Tigers raise the stakes to add the man they want?

His changeup, arguably his best pitch, generated a whiff rate of 40.7% and a putaway percentage of 28.2%. His fastball was, on average, around 94.3 mph in 2026, a small tick down from his 94.9 mph average in 2025. That changeup is what the Tigers want, but they're going to have to dip into their checkbooks to get it done.

According to Spotrac.com, Iglesias holds a market value of a two-year deal worth $22.7 million, having made $16 million with the Braves in 2026. If this is the market value Detroit follows, it would likely have a club option on the second year, similar to Jansen's, given Iglesias's age.