The Detroit Tigers’ plan to address the bullpen breakdowns that led them to set a historically negative record with 31 blown saves this year remains underway. According to Jeff Passan, the team reached a one-year, $2.3 million agreement with Luis Gil, which could add another $2 million through incentives. The contract is pending a physical.

After recently signing Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $11.5 million contract, the decision to bring in Gil gives Detroit the opportunity to add depth to the bullpen, but he could also be used as a starter, where the former Yankee has his greatest experience. In 2024, just two seasons ago, Gil won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, posting a 15-7 record, a 3.50 ERA, and 171 strikeouts in 29 starts that led him to accumulate 2.1 fWAR, 75% of his 2.8 career fWAR.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81). Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gil finished that year in the 86th percentile in Pitching, with an outstanding impact after ranking in the 94th percentile in Breaking and 83rd in Offspeed. His ability to generate whiffs created high expectations, limiting the league with his four-seam fastball to a .207 xBA and .375 xSLG, combined with a lethal slider that finished with a +9 Run Value, the highest value of any pitch throughout his entire career.

Will the Tigers consider Luis Gil for the 2027 rotation?

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81). Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his great season in 2024, injuries have interrupted Gil’s progress, as he pitched just 57 innings the following year after suffering a high-grade right lat strain that limited him to 11 starts in 2025, when he finished with a 3.32 ERA and suffered a considerable drop in his strikeout rate from 10.15 K/9 to 6.47. Right shoulder inflammation once again slowed down his season in 2026. Gil was called up to the Major Leagues on April 10, but made just nine appearances with New York, four of them as a starter, and posted a 4.61 ERA.

Although that short sample of 27 ⅓ innings he pitched is not enough to evaluate his performance, Gil saw his strikeout rate drop even further from 6.47 to 5.60, finished with the highest walk rate of his career at 5.93, and allowed a home run per fly ball rate of 16.2 against just 124 batters. The fact that he was much more vulnerable to hard contact raised his xFIP to 6.31 and caused him to finish with a negative fWAR of -0.5.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81). Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, Detroit will have to evaluate Gil’s physical condition and analyze whether it will be feasible for him to return to the starting rotation, considering all the control problems he showed this year and the inconsistency of his pitches, with negative Run Value numbers on his fastball (-2) —opponents averaged a .449 xSLG against it—, slider (-1), and sinker (-3). The latter was implemented for the first time in his repertoire, but he could not generate any whiffs in 45 pitches and allowed a Hard Hit% rate of 50.

For this reason, I believe Detroit could evaluate whether to offer him a spot in the rotation, where Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero, and Reese Olson are expected to be the main alternatives for 2027, with River Ryan and Drew Anderson among other available arms.