The Detroit Tigers are beginning to see the future right before their very eyes. During the 2026 regular season, the Tigers and eventual Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle agreed to an eight-year contract extension, making him one of the franchise's faces for the future.

On Friday, Detroit reportedly adds another face to the franchise on that extension list. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Tigers and right-handed pitcher Troy Melton have agreed on a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension. The deal includes a club option for 2033 and can max out at $80 million.

Passan described the signing as a "Big payday for the 25-year-old with 160 career Major League innings."

Once Tarik Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, many fans quickly saw that the starting rotation for the future would be just fine without a back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, especially with Melton being a part of that group.

Melton finished his second year in Detroit with a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts, spanning 114.1 innings. He struck out 94 batters and had dominant months, but none more dominant than what he accomplished in July, posting a 0.92 ERA in five starts spanning 29.1 innings.

One concern with Melton is his ability to stay healthy. He began the 2026 campaign on the injured list due to right-arm troubles and ended the season short for the same reason. Thankfully, Melton was given the green light to proceed as normal this offseason.

Why This is Great for Detroit

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) throws a pitch. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris is determined to build the Tigers through developing drafted players, and Melton falls right under that description. Drafted by the organization in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Melton's extension ensures he's one of the faces, if not the potential future ace, of the franchise.

2027 will be a big season for Melton. He has to show he can stay healthy while continuing the dominance he had in 2026. Sure, he'll get hit around from time to time, but Melton commanded the zone tremendously all season and gave Detroit a chance to win.

The club option for 2033 gives Melton several years to improve his value before he eventually becomes a free agent for the first time in his career. With Framber Valdez set to lead the team in 2027, fans shouldn't be surprised if Melton is in a position to get Detroit back to the postseason with his teammates.