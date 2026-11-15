What Sonny Gray Would Actually Change About Tigers Rotation—and Is It Worth It?

The Detroit Tigers could pencil in Framber Valdez for 31 starts in 2026. He made all of them. The question entering 2027 is how many other pitchers the Tigers can count on to take regular turns from April through September.

Sonny Gray, who made 29 starts for the Boston Red Sox and earned All-MLB Second Team honors this week, would give Detroit a second veteran with that kind of workload.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand identified Gray as a potential Detroit fit in September. That was his assessment, and there’s no public report that the Tigers have contacted Gray. The fit became more relevant at the general managers meetings, where president of baseball operations Scott Harris told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers that Detroit wanted to add innings to ease the demands on its younger starters.

Gray Would Give Detroit Time to Build Up Its Young Starters

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a signing, one plausible rotation has Valdez, Keider Montero, Troy Melton, and Jackson Jobe in the first four spots, with River Ryan and Drew Anderson among the candidates for the fifth. Ryan made two starts for Detroit after the trade deadline, and Jobe threw 46 innings after returning from Tommy John surgery. Both could contribute in 2027. Counting on both for regular turns from Opening Day would leave manager A.J. Hinch with fewer options if either needed extra rest.

With Gray, Detroit could open with Valdez, Gray, Montero, Melton, and Jobe. Ryan could build innings at Triple-A Toledo if he needs more time, and Anderson could cover spot starts or work in long relief. Gray’s 169 innings and 2.72 ERA would have put him five innings behind Valdez and ahead of every other returning Detroit pitcher. He topped 165 innings in four straight seasons, even after an April hamstring strain briefly sent him to the injured list in 2026.

Gray Is Worth Pursuing Near the Lower Two-Year Projection

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray’s strikeout rate fell from 26.7% in 2025 to 21.8% in 2026, and Statcast put his expected ERA at 3.87. Detroit could still get good value from 160-plus innings at that level. The risk is paying as though the 37-year-old will repeat his best full-season ERA while taking on another guaranteed year.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected two years and $42 million. Sports Illustrated projected the same term at $50 million or $56 million. Around $42 million, Detroit should pursue the deal. At $50 million or more, the club should look for a shorter guarantee. Gray can help preserve the bullpen by taking regular turns, but the Tigers would still need the late-inning swing-and-miss Harris identified. The signing makes the most sense at a price that leaves room to address both needs.