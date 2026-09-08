Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Turning Heads After Finding Success in New Home

With slim-to-none odds of making the playoffs for the third year in a row, the Detroit Tigers ensured they added to their future at this season's MLB Trade Deadline. While trading away back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and former first-overall pick Casey Mize impacted the current roster, the future roster looks to be in good hands.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris may not always make decisions that Tigers fans appreciate, but at this year's trade deadline, he successfully brought in a significant return for both starting pitchers he traded. One of the standout players acquired, who has been performing exceptionally well in the minor leagues recently, is currently Detroit's No. 2 organizational prospect.

Zyhir Hope's On Fire with Double-A Erie

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope competes. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brought over in the Skubal trade, former Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Zyhir Hope headlines the Tigers' prospect haul at this year's trade deadline. Hope, 21, began his journey in the organization slowly, but has been seeing the baseball like a beach ball at the plate in his last 10 games.

Over his last 10 games, Hope has had 43 at-bats and is hitting .419 at the plate, with three home runs, an OPS of 1.130, a walk-to-strikeout rate of 5/11 and a 198 wRC+, according to Tobey Schulman on X (formerly Twitter).

Hope was dominant with the Dodgers minor league system this season, hitting 23 home runs in 94 games for the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles' Double-A affiliate), with a .293 batting average and an OPS of .899.

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope heads to the dugout. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 25 games with the Erie SeaWolves, Hope has hit five home runs, has driven in 20 RBIs, and has walked 15 times, compared to 31 strikeouts. His OPS sits at .801, which is still very impressive for the level he's at and the age he is.

MLB.com lists Hope as a potential prospect who could make his MLB debut in 2027 (should there be baseball). His numbers alone prove he's a strong hitter, and to add to that, he's fast, stealing 24 bases in 2026 (18 with LAD, 6 with DET). This left-handed bat will surely make an impact in Detroit whenever he gets the call-up.

The fielding is the area that needs the most improvement, but that should come with development in the minor leagues. Hope and the SeaWolves have qualified for the 2026 playoffs and will take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) in the Southwest Division Series, beginning Sept. 15.