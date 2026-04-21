Everything to Know Before the Detroit Tigers Face the Milwaukee Brewers at Home

The Detroit Tigers are back home, and if it's anything like their last homestand, they are bound to gain some ground in the AL Central division standings. Detroit has won eight of nine games at Comerica Park this season, correlating to a .889 win percentage.

With a win against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night and a Cleveland Guardians loss, the Tigers will be in first place of the division, currently 0.5 games back entering play. The Brewers enter Tuesday with a 12-9 record, which is good enough for fifth place in the NL Central division.

Probable Tigers Starting Pitchers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54) throws at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Tigers await the return of Justin Verlander, who didn't attend the series in Boston, they send Keider Montero to the mound to get the series underway.

Montero is making his fourth start of the season and holds a 3.31 ERA across 16.1 innings pitched, accompanied by a 0.86 WHIP. He's struck out 15 batters and has only walked two. All of Montero's starts this season have been at Comerica Park.

Game 2 - Casey Mize

Casey Mize is projected to take the bump in game two against Milwaukee's Chad Patrick. Mize is coming off one of the best starts in his career, where he went 6.2 innings, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out seven. His ERA entering the series is sub 3.00 (2.78), and he has the second-most strikeouts on the team (25).

Game 3 - Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal has started heating up as of late, throwing a dominant game against the Red Sox, striking out 10 across six innings of work, with four hits and two walks. He lowered his ERA to 2.06, which ranks 12th in Major League Baseball.

Hot Hitters

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) celebrates a 2-RBI double from left fielder Riley Greene (31). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kevin McGonigle: .317 AVG/.411 OBP/.488 SLG/.898 OPS - 26 hits, one home run, nine RBIs

Dillon Dingler: .284 AVG/.386 OBP/.567 SLG/.936 OPS - 19 hits, five home runs, 18 RBIs

Colt Keith: .299 AVG/.329 OBP/.403 SLG/.732 OPS - 20 hits, seven doubles, five RBIs

Improving Hitters

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) receives congratulations from teammates. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Riley Greene has hit .300 over the last seven days with three doubles, four RBIs, and five walks, and holds an OPS of .890. His two hits against the Red Sox in the series finale boost his overall batting average to .263, having entered the four-game series hitting .257.

Kerry Carpenter has hit .269 over the last 15 days with two home runs, six RBIs, four walks, and holds an OPS of .932. His fourth home run of the season elevated the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox this past Saturday.

Torkelson At Comerica Park in 2026

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) looks on at Comerica Park. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Spencer Torkelson has been bashed the past week with his poor performances at the plate amid a slow start to the 2026 campaign. However, when playing at Comerica Park this season, his numbers look much better than when looking at the entire picture.

Torkelson has hit .269 at the plate with an OBP of .424, SLG of .346, and OPS of .770 in nine games this season at Comerica Park. The slugging percentage is worrisome, but he has played better when in Detroit. He's gotten seven hits, two doubles, three RBIs, and has walked seven times to 10 K's downtown.

It's still early, but all eyes are on Torkelson at the plate this series.