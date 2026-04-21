Tigers May Be Running Out of Patience with Spencer Torkelson After Benching

The Detroit Tigers have been on a little bit of a roller coaster to start the year in terms of consistent production from their most important players on offense.

While the story of the year has of course been rookie top prospect Kevin McGonigle blossoming into stardom already, just as significant has been guys who have not produced at the level fans had hoped.

Right now, there may be no better example of that than first baseman Spencer Torkelson. The slugger was benched in Monday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox, and while the team has expressed confidence in him, there is real cause for concern on his long-term outlook.

Tigers May Be Concerned About Torkelson Long Term

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

A.J. Hinch offered optimism when talking about his belief that Torkelson will get it going here soon, but it's getting harder and harder to share on that belief. Slashing .179/.329/.224, the power that has kept him around this long has been nonexistent, and it's led to the 26-year-old being worth a -0.4 bWAR over his first 22 games.

It's easy to forget, but prior to a big spring last year and huge first half of the 2025 season, Torkelson was on the brink of total bust status. Now, he seems to be regressing to the kind of player he was in 2024, a year that saw the former No. 1 overall pick being optioned back to Triple-A for a period.

Torkelson is not just one of Detroit's only real every day options at first base, he is a massive part of the plan on the offensive side of the ball. If things don't come together quickly for him, real discussions are going to have to be had.

How Much More Time Tigers Could Give Torkelson

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In reality, the lack of a backup plan means that Torkelson is going to be given every opportunity to prove that he is the type of player he showed this time last year, but the benching on Monday could be a precursor to other avenues.

Colt Keith can play first and leave third open for McGonigle, and there are directions this team can take. It's not to say Torkelson is going to be sent down to Triple-A anytime soon, but if Detroit is having to bench him in April, perhaps they should prepare themselves for going another way.

There's still plenty of season left and Torkelson could very well get it going here shortly, but the Tigers should be concerned, and it seems they are at least thinking about the idea that the clock may be ticking on their faith in him.