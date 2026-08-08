How Tigers All-Star Dillon Dingler is Proving His AL MVP Case

The Detroit Tigers sit within a game of the last wild card playoff spot in the American League and one of the major reasons for that is catcher Dillon Dingler.

He lately has been showing why he belongs with the names like Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez, and others.

If there was only one award and it was not awarded to both the AL and the National League, Dingler should be considered for the MVP award. In fWAR alone, he sits in fourth place in the league behind Ohtani, Alvarez, and Pete Crow Armstrong, per Detroit Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter).

Dingler is singlehandedly keeping his team in the playoff race after they traded away starting pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. The Tigers would not be a team that is considered a favorite to come out of the AL if they were to make it, but it is very close and Dingler is keeping his team afloat.

He is putting up a lot of stats in a lineup that features guys like Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Gleyber Torres, and Riley Greene. Dingler is showing manager AJ Hinch why he belongs in the everyday lineup and why he is a big part of this Tigers team going into the future beyond this year.

Even if the Tigers do not somehow make the playoffs this season, Dingler is going to keep them in it till the very end. Everyday that Dingler is behind the plate, the Tigers will have a chance to win the game.

The Tigers lineup with Dingler would scare any team in October

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Dillon Dingler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tigers are able to sneak into October in a playoff spot even as a wild card team facing the wildcard series, their lineup is one of the best out there. And having Dingler in there for that series catching every game, would be a huge boost.

This lineup is not one that teams would want to face in a playoff series. Even though now Troy Melton is the team ace, this is a scary Tigers team if they can keep on rolling with the season winding down.

This lineup can hit and can mash homers when it is absolutely necessary or if one is needed in a clutch moment. It seems like every time the Tigers need somebody to come up clutch and deliver the big hit, DIngler is the guy that comes up with it.

He should seriously be considered for the AL MVP if the Tigers snag a playoff spot. Even if they do not, he should still be under heavy consideration.