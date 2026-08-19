Former Tigers Catcher Gets Candid About ‘Wild Ride’ After Joining 4 Teams in 21 Days

The last three weeks have been challenging for former Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers as he finally returned to Detroit over the weekend. Albeit with a different ball club, the former 3rd-round pick felt mixed emotions as he played for the White Sox at Comerica Park on Saturday.

"It was awesome (to be back), it's good to win whether Detroit or wherever, but here it's bittersweet to get to Comerica and beat up on your buddies a little bit," Rogers said postgame to Brad Galli. "The atmosphere was good this weekend, and we got three from them but it was really bittersweet to coming back and seeing the guys and seeing the fans and how they embraced me. It was a very, very cool moment."

Rogers went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his lone appearance over the weekend, in his first career game against the Tigers. His time in Chicago is much needed, as the White Sox have been hit with the injury bug. Both a trade deadline acquisition, Joey Bart, and prospect Kyle Teel have found themselves on the injured list.

Jake Rogers Insane August Found Him Returning To Comerica Once Again

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His time in Chicago has been short-lived thus far, but it took a wild ride to get there. The Tigers designated Rogers for assignment in late July and traded him to the Orioles two days later. Then came the trade deadline, when he was delt in the massive Adley Rutchman trade to Boston.

After just three games in which he went three-for-six with two doubles, four runs scored, and two RBIs, Rogers was designated for assignment after just one week on the roster. Three days later, he was claimed on waivers by Chicago and found himself in Detroit shortly thereafter.

"No," Rogers said when asked if he could describe the emotion from being on four different MLB teams in 21 days. "I think it's gone by so fast I don't even know if it's hit me yet. It's just been crazy; I think that's the only way to put it. I've even flown back home a couple of times after being DFA'd... it's been a wild ride and a lot of miles on Delta and Southwest."

It's been a difficult stretch for Rogers, who may be on the move again once the White Sox regain health amongst their regular catchers. For now, he's a southsider, but Tigers fans wouldn't mind him returning in the offseason.



