Framber Valdez Returns as Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Cubs

The Detroit Tigers came away with one of the biggest wins of their 2026 campaign, taking down the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Monday night in an 8-6 extra-inning thriller. The Tigers need just one more win against Chicago to secure a series victory, coming off a series win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Detroit will be sending its big free agent signing this offseason, Framber Valdez, to the mound as he's set to make his second-half debut. Tuesday's start will be Valdez's first time taking the mound since leading the Tigers past the Athletics, where he went seven strong innings, allowing three hits, one run, and striking out nine.

Valdez rejoins the club following being placed on the bereavement list following the passing of his grandmother. He traveled to the Dominican Republic to honor his loved one and now looks to honor her on the mound in the Windy City.

Going into the start, Valdez holds a 4.10 ERA across 19 starts, surpassing 107 innings (107.2) with 87 punchouts and a WHIP of 1.32. Of his 19 starts, 10 have been ruled quality starts, which should give Detroit nothing but optimism going into the second game of the series.

Tigers Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) and first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrate the victory. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set the lineup behind Valdez, looking to pounce as quickly on Cubs starter David Peterson as quickly as they did against Jameson Taillon on Monday night.

1. 2B Gleyber Torres

2. SS Kevin McGonigle

3. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

4. DH Dillon Dingler

5. LF Riley Greene

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. CF Matt Vierling

8. RF Ben Malgeri

9. C Jake Rogers

Dillon Dingler continues to prove why he's one of the best homegrown players Detroit has had in quite some time, collecting home runs 20 and 21 in Monday's victory. Additionally, other All-Stars in Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle are on heaters at the plate over their last few games.

In the last seven days, Greene is hitting .286 with two home runs and five RBIs. Over his last 30 days, the three-time All-Star is hitting .289 with seven home runs, continuing to move the needle for Detroit.

For the rookie, McGonigle is hitting .250 with one home run, one RBI, three walks and three strikeouts over his last seven days. Similar to Greene, McGonigle's numbers over the last 30 days have been impressive as well, posting a .280 average, a .817 OPS, three home runs, nine RBIs, and 17 strikeouts and walks.

Spencer Torkelson came through for the team in the top of the 10th inning Monday, driving in two with the bases loaded, giving Detroit eight runs. He's been quiet at the plate as of late, but that hit could be what helps the slugger find more consistent contact, helping the Tigers in the long run.

TORK ADDS TWO pic.twitter.com/VCbq4mWMOA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 21, 2026