Get to Know Newest Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Kyle Hudson

The Detroit Tigers have stayed busy this offseason. This past Monday, the front office decided to exercise Drew Anderson's 2027 club option for $10 million, while declining Kenley Jansen's club option of $12 million, opting to pay the $2 million buyout rather than keep him on the roster.

The franchise also signed Jacob Waguespack to a one-year deal and optioned right-handed pitcher Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Toledo after he cleared outright waivers. Amid all the player moves, the Tigers made some changes to their coaching staff, headlined by the Boston Red Sox' former third base coach.

According to the franchise, the Tigers have named Kyle Hudson as their major league first base and base-running coach, replacing Anthony Sanders. Hudson had been with the Red Sox since 2023, coaching both first and third base, but comes to Detroit looking to bring some much-needed change on the base paths.

Get to Know Hudson

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) greeted by coach Kyle Hudson (84) following his two-run home run. Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hudson knows a thing or two about the major leagues, considering he played with the Baltimore Orioles in 2011 for a handful of games. Though his playing career didn't pan out the way he likely would have liked, he's made himself a valuable base coach that the Tigers can now call their own.

The addition of base-running coach bodes well for both the Tigers' offense and Hudson, looking to make a change in Detroit. The Tigers haven't been stealing bases much, ranking as high as 23rd in team stolen bases among other MLB franchises since 2020, but that could change with Hudson's game plan.

In 2023, the Red Sox ranked 17th in MLB in team stolen bases with 112, in Hudson's first year with the franchise. But quickly, Boston started to become an aggressive team on the base paths.

In 2024, the Red Sox ranked 7th in MLB in team stolen bases with 144. Hudson was the third base coach that season, but knew what his base stealers were capable of. The following season, Hudson led the Red Sox to 139 team stolen bases, which ranked 6th in MLB.

Hudson was relieved of his duties when the Red Sox fired manager Joey Cora early in the 2026 campaign. Before Boston, he spent six years in the Cleveland Guardians organization, including three years as a Major League coaching assistant in Cleveland, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.

Max Clark, Hao-Yu Lee, Ben Malgeri, Kevin McGonigle, Colt Keith, and Zach McKinstry are all players who have the potential to achieve double-digit stolen bases. For a Detroit offense that needs every extra run possible, it would be beneficial for these speedy players to start making aggressive base-running moves. Under Hudson, it looks increasingly likely.

A.J. Hinch's 2027 Full Coaching Staff

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch looks on in the dugout with bench coach George Lombard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Hudson addition, as well as former MLB catcher Martin Maldonado being brought on as the new Quality Coach for the Tigers, here is A.J. Hinch's coaching staff going into the new season, barring any changes.

Manager -- A.J. Hinch

Bench Coach -- George Lombard

Hitting Coach -- Michael Brdar

Assistant Hitting Coach -- Cody Asche

Assistant Hitting Coach -- Lance Zawadski

Pitching Coach -- Chris Fetter

Assistant Pitching Coach -- Robin Lund

First Base/Baserunning Coach -- Kyle Hudson

Third Base Coach -- Billy Boyer

Quality Coach -- Martin Maldonado

Bullpen/Catching Coach -- Ryan Sienko

Bullpen Catcher -- Chris Chinea

Bullpen Catcher -- Tim Remes

Performance Coach -- Aaron Spano