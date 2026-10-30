What the Tigers Are Getting in Newly Acquired Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng

It didn't take the Detroit Tigers very long after the World Series to make a move to kickstart their offseason. As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), Detroit has acquired infielder Tsung-Che Cheng from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

The addition doesn't significantly impact the roster, but it aligns with what President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris acknowledged in 2025: that he did not have enough depth in the middle. Cheng can play shortstop, third base, and second base, which should be music to A.J. Hinch's ears.

One caveat that comes with the acquisition of Cheng is that he no longer has minor league options, meaning Cheng is a member of the Tigers' 40-man roster and can't be sent to Triple-A unless he passes through waivers. At this moment in time, Cheng would likely be on Detroit's MLB roster.

Detroit's 40-man roster will be either 42 or 44 players with the addition of Cheng, depending on what the front office decides to do with Drew Anderson and Kenley Jansen's club options.

Get to Know Cheng

Boston Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (39) hits a double during his Boston Red Sox debut. Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cheng fits the mold for what this Detroit defense needs. In 2026, Cheng played second base flawlessly, which could be the position the Tigers look to use him at, given he made six errors on the other side at shortstop.

He also has MLB experience, playing most recently with the Red Sox in 2026, appearing in 14 games, and in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games. Cheng hasn't gotten a chance to play at the Major League level consistently, and it looks like he'll have the chance with Detroit.

Cheng handles the bat well, hitting .241 in 295 at-bats at Triple-A, with eight home runs and 30 RBIs. He also walked 47 times. Cheng continues to improve his swing-and-miss, punching out 87 times, a decrease from 101 in 2025 and 119 in 2024. While it's not ideal, the trend is going in the right direction.

Despite the small power sample size in the minors, Cheng isn't a player who will hit for extra-base hits a ton. He hit 12 doubles and four triples in 2026 in the minors, and in the majors, he hit one double in his Red Sox debut against the New York Yankees at the end of June. That's the only extra-base hit of his Major League career.

At the Major League level this year, Cheng struck out 14 times, averaging one strikeout per game. For the Tigers, they're getting another middle infielder who can handle the bat if needed but is likely a bench bat, with Hao Yu Lee demonstrating strong contact skills in the second stint of his rookie campaign.