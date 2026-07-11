Tigers Offensive Turnaround Puts Home Run Production in MLB History

After winning a measly six games in May, it looked like the Detroit Tigers' season was officially dead and Tarik Skubal would be pitching for another team when the deadline came around. But they are trying to prove everyone wrong, and their offensive turnaround proves that.

It isn't unheard of that this team was struggling to score runs, which isn't the only reason that they couldn't win games, but it dang sure didn't help things. They had been struggling to make contact, and if they did, it wasn't getting much past the infield.

Well, it appears that they found their much-needed power, and it isn't just the eye test that proves that, but a blip about the team shared during Friday's broadcast after the home run derby that took place at the expense of the Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff.

The Tigers have the largest increase in home run hitting from any 33-game span in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/up01Nj7YZn — Tigers Data (@TigersData) July 11, 2026

In the last 33 games that the Tigers have played, they have hit 60 homers, and in the 33 games before that, they had a combined 25. That is tied for the 6th largest increase for any 33-game span that is back-to-back.

So, while some might try to discredit the run that Detroit is on, this will never be etched from MLB history as they finally found some slug in the bats, and don't be shocked if this team is now buyers at the trade deadline.

Tigers Offensive Leaders Recently

Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, the Tigers have four players who have at least 13 moonshots, with Dillon Dingler leading the pack at 19, but Colt Keith is starting to give everybody a run for their money as he has seven in the last month alone.

Now, after Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene, and Dillon Dingler are the lone three with a batting average over .264, and that it drops off (amongst qualified hitters). So, are they consistently getting knocks? No.

However, what they have fixed is their situational hitting as they are finally starting to put runs together, and that is making all of the difference for this team, which is highlighted by their six-game winning streak that the ballclub is currently on.

Greene, McGonigle, and Dingler are doing exactly what a hitting lineup needs at the top of the order. Momentum doesn't die with them, and they all have at least 10 RBI in the last month, complemented by a minimum of three homers.

Detroit had appeared to dig itself into a hole that it wouldn't get out of, and they haven't, yet. It is still a long road to the playoffs, but the way this team is rolling into the All-Star break, it seems silly to bet against them now.