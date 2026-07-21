How Tigers Kevin McGonigle’s On-Base Rate Puts Him Among MLB Legends

Another day, another Kevin McGonigle milestone. The Detroit Tigers don’t mind.

Last weekend, McGonigle became the second player in Tigers history age 21 or younger with his first 100 hits coming in fewer than his first 100 games. In doing so he matched the feat of Ty Cobb, who did it in 1906.

That’s good company for the Tigers rookie, who is looking more like the front-runner for American League rookie of the year.

Well, before Tuesday’s game, the Tigers went deep into the Major League record books and found another exclusive club for McGonigle, one that puts him in company with Hall of Fame players and would-be Hall of Fame players.

Kevin McGonigle’s Newest Milestone

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the areas where McGonigle has really helped the Tigers is getting on base. He gets on base 39.1% of the time going into Tuesday’s game. It’s one of the highest rates among qualifying hitters in the Majors. In fact, it’s No. 7 overall.

He’s been on base 169 times in his first 97 games. That includes hits, walks and being hit by pitches. Per Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), this is just the seventh time since 1980 that a player 21 years old or younger has gotten on base 169 or more times in 97 games. As one might expect, it’s an elite list.

He’s tied with current New York Mets slugger Juan Soto, who accomplished the same feat in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. He and McGonigle are tied for sixth. Soto is also in the No. 5 spot on the list as he reached base 171 times in 97 games in 2018.

The two spots ahead of Soto are occupied by another superstar, Mike Trout. Trout broke in during the 2011 season and in his first full season of 2012, his 179 times on base is No. 4 on the list. In 2013 he still qualified for the list and reached base 180 times, putting him in third place.

At No. 8 is Rickey Henderson, the legendary leadoff man and base stealer who in 1980 reached base 181 times in his first 97 games. That was the record for that time span until Seattle’s Alex Rodriguez broke it in 1996 by reaching 185 times.

McGonigle entered Tuesday’s game with a slash of .281/.391/.426 with nine home runs and 35 RBI. The Tigers are trying to make up as much ground as they can in the playoff race before Aug. 3’s trade deadline to convince leadership to add instead of subtract from the roster.

One player that isn’t going anywhere is McGonigle. He’s the future. Every new milestone he hits is proof.