Kevin McGonigle’s Latest Tigers Record was 120 Years in the Making

For Detroit Tigers fans, the one thing they believe in this season is that Kevin McGonigle should be American League Rookie of the Year.

It’s not that there isn’t competition for the award. The Cleveland Guardians have a couple of great rookies, including Travis Bazzana, who was alongside McGonigle at the All-Star Game earlier this week. But, in Motown, McGonigle is the rookie of the year, and it isn’t a hard choice.

Some of that is being a fan. Some of that is the incredible season he’s put together. Some of that includes how he consistently achieves “The last time a Tigers rookie did …” milestones that put him among franchise greats. The latest came on Saturday.

Kevin McGonigle’s Latest Tigers Milestone

Kevin McGonigle has reached base multiple times in 53 games this season.



Dating back to the first All-Star Game in 1933, that’s the most by any MLB rookie prior to the break.#DNMW pic.twitter.com/iaFEDKGoHg — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 8, 2026

During Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, McGonigle reached 100 hits for the season and for his career. He finished the game 2-for-5 and now has 101 hits for the season.

In doing so, he became the second player in Tigers history age 21 or younger with his first 100 hits coming in fewer than his first 100 games. McGonigle did it in 95 career games. The other? Oh, that’s just Ty Cobb, who did it in 90 games and achieved it in 1906. Logan Reever, who host pre-game and post-game for Detroit Tigers television, reported the feat. Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter) reposted it.

Yep, Cobb and McGonigle achieved these feats 120 years apart. How Cobb achieved it is also different from McGonigle.

Cobb broke in during the 1905 season but only played in 41 games. He had 36 hits. He didn’t join the Tigers until August. He was playing with the Augusta Tourists, where his contract was later sold to Detroit.

He played in 98 games in 1906. His 90th career game was the first game of a double-header with the Chicago White Sox on June 23. That game pre-dates the White Sox’s legendary Comiskey Park. The game was played at South Side Field. Cobb went 3-for-4 in the contest and pushed his batting average to .348.

The “Georgia Peach” is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, was an AL MVP, an AL Triple Crown winner and claimed 12 AL batting titles, with a lifetime batting average of .366.

McGonigle has a long way to go to catch Cobb in the franchise’s pantheon of legends. But, in this respect, he is part of an exclusive club of two, one that he only needed 95 games to join.