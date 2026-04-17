How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs. Red Sox: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Don't look now, but the Detroit Tigers are on a six-game winning streak after completing a sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at home.

Sitting at 4-9 last week, the Tigers are one game over .500 and just one game back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central Division after this homestand.

While Detroit is heading upwards, the Boston Red Sox are stuck in neutral this season. Tied for last place in the loaded American League East, the Red Sox will welcome the Tigers to Fenway Park for a four-game wraparound weekend series that ends with the annual morning game on Monday after dropping two out of three games this week to the Twins.

Boston has been one of the biggest disappointments to begin the season, along with the Toronto Blue Jays. This is a series where the Tigers are going to see Boston's top arms over the weekend, and it will certainly test their winning streak this season.

Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs. Red Sox

Javier Baez | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Apple TV

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Casey Mize | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Red Sox: Ranger Suárez (1-1, 5.02 ERA) vs. Tigers: Casey Mize (1-1, 3.94 ERA)

This will be the fourth start of the season for Casey Mize. He is coming off a 5.2 innings start on April 11 against the Miami Marlins. He scattered six hits and allowed one run and struck out five. He struck out nine in his season debut last month against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Getting a solid start from Mize is key to setting the tone for the weekend.

As far as Boston goes, starting pitching has been an issue for them early in the season. Their top two starters, Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray, will pitch this series and were roughed up by Minnesota. Manager Alex Cora will send their big free agent offseason addition, Ranger Suárez, to the mound on Friday night. He is coming off his best start of the season last weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals, but he struggled in his first two starts this season.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy)

60-Day Injured List: OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)