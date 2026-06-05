Tarik Skubal Headlines Encouraging Injury Updates for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have started the month of June hot, sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays on the road just ahead of their six-game home stand, which begins Friday night. Ahead of the ALDS rematch between the Tigers and Seattle Mariners, manager A.J. Hinch provided a handful of updates.

Sometimes when Hinch takes the podium, things could be announced as setbacks or other troublesome news. However on Friday afternoon, Hinch provided a ton of key updates on the missing pieces in Detroit's starting rotation: Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, and Casey Mize.

Hinch's Update on Skubal

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Via @971theticket on Instagram, Hinch spoke to reporters and provided a timeline for Skubal as he nears his return to the Tigers.

"He's going to go on rehab and pitch on Sunday in West Michigan,” Hinch said. "Its weather related, it looks pretty nasty in Iowa, pretty nasty in Richmond, looks great in Grand Rapids. So, the Caps will get a pretty good starting pitcher for Sunday, we'll get him started competitively with his outings, so we're excited for that."

A little flashback for the former West Michigan White Cap as Skubal heads back to where his professional career began with the Tigers.

Hinch's Update on Justin Verlander/Casey Mize

From left, Detroit Tigers starting pitchers Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize pose for a photo during Verlander’s introductory press conference. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hinch grouped both future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and the best starting pitcher this season for the Tigers, Casey Mize, together as they are on the same path in terms of what's coming up next for them.

"Justin Verlander and Casey Mize are both going to throw off the mound tomorrow (Saturday)," Hinch said. "We'll update you guys on what that means after they throw."

"Casey's going to go out on rehab, Justin, we're still weighing our options, whether or not to insert him or challenge him with another rehab outing. I'll have more information after he throws off the mound this weekend."

The rotation could greatly benefit from a Verlander insertion, as Ty Madden's recent move to the bullpen suggests that one way or another, someone is taking that rotational spot, and it could be Must-See JV.

Verlander's last rehab outing saw him go 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K.

Mize's return shouldn't take too long after, depending on how he feels on the mound Saturday, as well as after a rehab outing. Detroit is starting to get the pieces back together on the roster they thought going into 2026 would be clear American League contenders, but they've got a ton of work to do.