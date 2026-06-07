Tarik Skubal’s Razor-Sharp Injury Rehab Performance Turns West Michigan into Circus

The decision to have Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal make his injury rehab start at High-A West Michigan certainly drew attention.

Two-time Cy Young winners don’t typically do injury rehab games at High-A affiliates. But, both Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie were on the road and teams like the Tigers try not to send their injured players to road minor league games. Plus, West Michigan’s home stadium, LMCU Ballpark, can seat up to 10,000 people.

The Whitecaps needed every seat on Sunday because the circus came to town as the Whitecaps hosted the Dayton Dragons.

Awesome: At his rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal plans to spoil the minor-league players.



He said he'll provide a coffee cart -- but then the two-time reigning Cy Young winner said he'll be a resource for any of them who want help. pic.twitter.com/tuRCsgaNY7 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 7, 2026

Tarik Skubal’s Rehab Start

Skubal is so back.



5 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 6 K



The @tigers ace racked up 16 swings-and-misses while throwing 54 of 55 pitches for strikes in a rehab start with the @wmwhitecaps. pic.twitter.com/V54dG5e4J1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 7, 2026

Before the game the Whitecaps made some things clear on their web site. The parking lot opened at 10 a.m. for a 2 p.m. game. The gates opened at 11:45 for season ticket holders and noon for other ticketholders as they tried to accommodate a sold-out stadium. Plus, players would still sign autographs as scheduled, with one caveat:

“NOTE: starting pitchers do not participate in the player autograph sessions, as they are doing their pre-game preparation at that time.”

The Whitecaps had to remind everyone that the circus had, indeed, come to town.

Minor league games are typically laid back, even with a Major League star is rehabbing. Well this game had energy and it was all over social media. Major Tigers beat reporters covered the game, including The Athletic’s Cody Stavehagen. The Whitecaps are in Comstock Park, Mich., outside of Grand Rapids, which is a little over two hours from Comerica Park.

Skubal was terrific. He threw five innings, giving up two hits as he struck out six and walked none. He threw 54 pitches, 44 of which were strikes. In fact, after his outing ended, he threw more in the bullpen to continue his build-up toward a return to the Majors.

The two lucky Dayton players that got hits off Skubal? The first was Victor Acosta, who singled off Skubal in the third inning after the lefty retired seven straight hitters. The other was Jacob Friend, who singled in the fifth and was the next-to-last batter Skubal faced.

So now the question is whether Skubal is ready to return to the Tigers or whether he needs another rehab start? The volume of pitches is significant. It’s possible he could be ready to return sometime next week. One thing seems clear — he’s probably not going back to West Michigan anytime soon. But he put on a show.