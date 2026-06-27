Injured Tigers First-Round Pick Set to Take Huge Step Toward Rehab Stint

The progress for a UCL injury can be measured in increments. But this Detroit Tigers pitcher is about to take a big step forward.

On Saturday, Jackson Jobe — the former first-round pick who made his MLB debut in 2024 — will throw batting practice at Comerica Park. That sounds innocuous. But for Jobe, who suffered a tear of the UCL in his right elbow last year, it’s a big deal.

A live batting practice session is typically the last step for a pitcher like Jobe before they move to a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. The Tigers’ injury update didn’t indicate that a move to the minor leagues would happen after Saturday’s session. But it’s a great indication of the progress he’s made since surgery.

Jackson Jobe’s Path Back to the Majors

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talks with pitcher Jackson Job. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jobe had his surgery last year, performed by Texas Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. He performed what is called a hybrid reconstructive surgery on Jobe, which likely means an internal brace was involved, in addition to the ligament reconstruction. A surgery like this can require anywhere from a 12-to-18-month timeframe for recovery. Jobe had the surgery on June 16.

The Tigers won’t press Jobe to get back on a mound and into game action. Once he gets to the minor leagues, he’ll likely need several starts to get into position to return. One veteran starting pitcher, Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery, is going through the same process and just started his rehab in the minor leagues. He’s set to take anywhere from five to six turns in the minors before he’s activated.

Starting pitchers usually like to have 75 pitches under their belt before returning to the Majors. With Jobe, who is just 23 years old and considered a huge part of Detroit’s future, will likely get more time, especially if Detroit is out of the playoff picture.

Last year he made the Tigers’ opening-day roster and made 10 starts before he suffered the injury. He went 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 49 innings, with 39 strikeouts and 27 walks with a 1.490 WHIP. At the time he went on the IL he was evaluated with a right flexor strain before it was determined that he needed the surgery.

Detroit selected Jobe No. 3 overall in 2021 out of Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, Okla, and he’s the son of former PGA Tour golfer Brandt Jobe. He steadily made his way through the minor leagues system before the Tigers called him up late in the 2024 season and put him on the postseason roster.