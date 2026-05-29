Detroit Tigers Slugger Takes Important Step Toward MLB Return

The Detroit Tigers are waiting for the calendar to turn over to June because May has certainly been miserable for the Gritty Tigs. Looking to pick up a couple of wins against the Chicago White Sox on the road, climbing out of the AL Central basement, some positive things are happening within the organization.

The biggest positive Detroit has to look forward to is the return of slugging right fielder Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter has been out with a shoulder injury, but will be with the Toledo Mud Hens Friday night for a rehab start, meaning a return is in the near future.

Getting Carpenter back might not feel like a big deal to some Tigers fans, given he's hit six home runs this season and has struck out way more than expected, but his presence in the locker room and dugout changes the entire mood of this team.

TONIGHT: Kerry Carpenter joins the Hens ⚾



Don't miss this Tiger in action, get your tickets for a 7:05 first pitch. You may even be randomly selected to win one of our Kerry Carpenter bobbleheads!



🎟️: https://t.co/2s8XAhX5Nm pic.twitter.com/ZlMdIIir2Z — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 29, 2026

Remember, Carpenter made his return to the 2024 version of this Tigers team and they began winning very important games to earn themselves a spot in the playoffs after having a 0.2% chance of making it.

Not to say that that should be the expectation when Carpenter comes back, but getting another established power threat in the middle of this struggling offensive lineup only means positive things to come. Right?

It's unknown how many rehab games Carpenter will need, but should things work in his favor, such as his swing, timing, and especially, limited to no shoulder pain, he could be back with Detroit before they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays, who sit atop the AL East standings.

It’s Not Over Til It’s Over

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter (30) reacts after hitting a two-run double. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Things might feel over for the Tigers at this stage of the 2026 campaign, holding a 22-35 record and sitting 10.5 games out of first place, but getting life back to the roster that has been to two straight ALDS's, like adding Carpenter, could spark a flame.

Is the sparked flame thought a little too late or holding too much optimism? Some would say yes, but the Tigers aren't going to lean into that narrative until they're forced to make changes that they don't want to make.

Summer is always an exciting time in Detroit, and it's way more fun when the Tigers play their best brand of baseball. Getting Carpenter back in right field is that brand of baseball the Tigers have been missing, especially with how much damage he can do in clutch moments, something the offense hasn't found at all as of late.