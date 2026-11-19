The Detroit Tigers invested the No. 12 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft in Jace Jung. Four years later, the return on that investment is cash.

Detroit traded Jung to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, one day after designating him for assignment. The deal closes the Tigers chapter for a former top-100 prospect who reached the majors with a promising bat and leaves without a big-league home run.

Jung’s departure follows a familiar problem from his time in the organization. He continued to produce power in Toledo but struggled to turn those results into major-league opportunities and a regular spot. Detroit has now chosen to use its roster space on another group of prospects.

How Jung’s Prospect Promise Faded in Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The expectations came from real production. Jung hit 28 home runs between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie in 2023, his first full professional season, and won a minor league Gold Glove at second base. MLB Pipeline ranked him No. 60 overall entering 2024.

That combination gave Detroit reason to envision a productive everyday infielder. His left-handed power and willingness to take walks offered a path into the lineup, provided he could carry enough of that offense into the majors.

Jung never established that foundation. Across 61 games and 160 plate appearances over three seasons, he hit .193/.319/.230 with five doubles and no home runs. He struck out 48 times, accounting for 30% of his plate appearances.

The missing power stands out most. Jung’s prospect value depended heavily on his ability to drive the ball, and a .230 slugging percentage gave Detroit little reason to commit regular at-bats while that part of his game remained absent.

His 2026 season in Toledo showed why another team would still take a chance. Jung hit .227/.344/.421 with 22 home runs, 86 walks and 117 strikeouts in 133 games. Those numbers demonstrate that his power and patience remained available against Triple-A pitching.

The major league sample also matters. Only 160 plate appearances spread across three seasons leave substantial uncertainty about what Jung could do with a longer opportunity. At 26, he gives the Angels a reasonable development bet, even as his Detroit tenure falls well short of his draft status.

What the Trade Means for Detroit’s Infield

Detroit Tigers infielder prospect Max Anderson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jung’s exit came as the Tigers protected Josue Briceño, Max Anderson, and Peyton Graham from the Rule 5 Draft and finalized their signing of reliever Emilio Pagán. Detroit designated Jung, Trey Sweeney, Matt Vierling, and Jake Miller for assignment to accommodate those additions.

Detroit’s decision shows how far Jung had fallen on its depth chart. The Tigers chose to protect newer infield candidates while making their former first-round pick available to other teams.

Anderson’s inclusion makes the decision particularly relevant to the infield. He plays second and third base and now joins a group that includes Hao-Yu Lee and Colt Keith as potential options for 2027. His addition gives Detroit another hitter to evaluate at positions where Jung struggled to establish himself.

Trading Jung also removes one candidate for those opportunities. Anderson’s roster protection puts him closer to a call-up, but he will still have to earn playing time. Detroit needs his minor-league production to carry into a lineup role, a step Jung never completed.