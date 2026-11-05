Tigers' Top 10 Prospect Makes Strong Case for 2027 Call-Up With 2026 Performance

This offseason will be interesting for the Detroit Tigers. With a possible lockout pending, impacting the 2027 season, the Tigers' front office has to make their decisions quickly. Luckily for them, one prospect in the organization is forcing their hand to call him up rather than searching for positional depth in free agency.

Detroit's No. 10 prospect, infielder Max Anderson, has a clear path to the majors after countless moments in the minors that showed he's MLB-ready. With Gleyber Torres on the free-agent market, Anderson has a real shot at contesting for second-base opportunities.

Anderson has shown he can handle the bat in his hands, hitting .302 with the Toledo Mud Hens in 108 games. Along with the strong batting average, the former second-round draft pick hit 15 home runs and drove in 57 RBIs, boasting a .863 OPS.

The hitting stats alone prove he's ready for the MLB, and since he's Rule 5 Draft-eligible this offseason, Detroit will need to find room for Anderson on the 40-man roster before it's too late. After all, the Tigers need improvement in the infield, and Anderson brings the capabilities to help on both sides of the ball.

If the hitting didn't show he's ready, the fielding performance surely did.

Anderson Brings Home the Gold

Detroit Tigers second baseman Max Anderson (82) throws to first. Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 2, Anderson was awarded the Gold Glove Award for minor league second basemen after a season in which he posted a .988 fielding percentage and had a hand in 32 double plays in 72 games. Anderson became the Tigers' first minor-league Gold Glove winner since Jace Jung won the award in 2023.

Jung hasn't had success at the Major League level, though he has the tools to put things together. But seeing that Anderson can hit, play defense and hasn't been given a chance at in the MLB yet, he feels more likely to be the rookie off the bench than Jung looking to carve out a spot on the infield.

Just because Anderson won the Gold Glove doesn't mean he'll be the starting second baseman for the Tigers in 2027. Hao-Yu Lee, Colt Keith and Javier Baez are all capable of playing the position; however, if Anderson forces A.J. Hinch's hand to keep him in the lineup, it could become his position.

Anderson also took reps at third base in the minors, which will help the defensive hole at that position next season. Remember, Anderson was named the top hitting performer for the season across Minor League Baseball in 2026; all signs point to him becoming a crucial member of the MLB roster.

This winter’s Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 9, and the deadline for franchises to non-tender current players on the roster is Nov. 20, 2026, meaning the Tigers have just over two weeks to find a roster spot for Anderson, with several names who could be on the chopping block.