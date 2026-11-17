The Detroit Tigers continue to make moves that impact the 2027 roster. After accepting Drew Anderson's $10 million club option for 2027, declining Kenley Jansen's $12 million club option, paying him the $2 million he's owed as a buyout, and adding injured players back to the 40-man roster, Detroit is keeping pace with the deadlines.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Tigers faced a deadline to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to their 40-man rosters if they wished to protect them. With two prospects standing out as must-keeps going into 2027, the front office had to make some extra room for one more player on the 40-man roster.

Emilio Pagan and the Tigers have agreed to a one-year deal, helping improve the back end of the bullpen. Over the last two seasons, Pagan has recorded 57 saves and should be a strong addition for Detroit. Pagan takes one spot on the 40-man roster

The deal is reportedly worth $11.5 million with incentives the more games he finishes.

With those four players added, four others had to be removed, either by being designated for assignment, released, or placed on waivers. Here's the breakdown.

3 Prospects Added to 40-Man Roster

Detroit Tigers catcher Josue Briceño practices during spring training. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. C/1B Josue Briceno

The Tigers aren't letting any other franchise have the chance to select their fourth overall prospect in the Rule 5 Draft, adding him to the 40-man roster. While his defense at both catcher and first base doesn't stand out as a strength, his bat does, and Detroit needs more right-handed hitters with power.

In 2026, Briceno hit .250 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 144 at-bats. Injury sidelined him for most of the season, but his .828 OPS and extra-base power make him a big prospect for the Tigers as they get back to the postseason. It's unknown where Briceno will begin 2027; he's expected to debut for Detroit next year at some point.

2. 2B/3B Max Anderson

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson practices during spring training. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other top prospect who was expected to make the 40-man roster and has is former second-round pick Max Anderson. With the Tigers needing more middle-of-the-infield depth, Anderson is the perfect player already in-house to help with that need.

Detroit's 10th-best prospect hit .302 in 2026 with the Toledo Mud Hens, while battling through some injuries. In 430 at-bats, Anderson hit 15 home runs, drove in 57 runs, and walked 53 times, helping him reach a .863 OPS.

Anderson's fielding, like Briceno, isn't what stands out about him. The way both carry themselves in the batter's box is something the Tigers are looking for both of them to translate into the Major Leagues.

3. INF Peyton Graham

The first two prospects were expected to make the 40-man roster, but infielder Peyton Graham was a toss-up. Now, it's official: Graham is on the 40-man roster and will avoid the Rule 5 Draft.

Graham, a 2022 draft pick, has the upside the Tigers are looking for up the middle and could find his way to the majors after playing his entire season with Double-A Erie. He's likely to make a stop in Triple-A beforehand.

4 Players Designated for Assignment

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jace Jung (17) bats. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. INF Jace Jung

The former first-round pick never panned out for the Tigers as they would have hoped. Jace Jung debuted in 2024 for Detroit and while he had power in the minor leagues, he couldn't put things together at the MLB level and is still looking for his first MLB home run.

His defense needs work and his bat might have shown it's cieling over the last few seasons. Regardless, perhaps Detroit is hoping Jung can pass through waivers and remain with the organization, but for the future of the franchise, they have to look forward.

2. LHP Jake Miller

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jake Miller on picture day. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers added left-handed pitcher Jake Miller to the 40-man roster for what he's proven capable of in the minor leagues. However, injuries continue to hold him back, and with the addition of Pagan and the team looking for others through free agency, Miller is the odd man out.

Of the four players designated for assignment, Miller is the only pitcher. In seven games in 2026, the former eighth-round pick posted a 0.77 ERA, but again, couldn't stay healthy.

3. INF Trey Sweeney

Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney (27) looks to throw. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Acquired by the Tigers from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Jack Flaherty in 2024, Trey Sweeney helped the Tigers reach the postseason for the first time by the end of the season. But with a down season in 2025, a shoulder injury and a cluttered infield room, Sweeney is the odd man out.

With Kevin McGonigle emerging as the future shortstop for this team, Detroit doesn't need Sweeney anymore, who has a higher defensive ceiling than his hitting. In 154 games with the Tigers, Sweeney was a -0.1 WAR player, probably best remembered by fans for making that sliding catch against Baltimore to keep the team's postseason hopes alive.

This catch by Trey Sweeney saved the game for the @Tigers 😲 pic.twitter.com/co5M2aIpgJ — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2024

4. OF Matt Vierling

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling (8) gets a Gatorade bath. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2023 season, Matt Vierling helped get this rebuild off the ground with his versatility, early clutch gene and clubhouse leadership. Injuries and no open positions are the reason for Vierling's DFA, though many had a feeling it was coming.

If this is it for Vierling as a Tiger, he has the following statline:

4 Years

3.1 WAR

32 HRs

143 RBIs

.247 AVG

.693 OPS