Top MLB Insider Shares Honest Take on Potential Tarik Skubal Trade

As the Detroit Tigers' 2026 campaign continues to fall through the cracks of high expectations, the realization of a Tarik Skubal trade becomes more and more probable. After going all in this offseason on pitching, the front office might be forced to swallow their pride with an emotional decision.

Skubal has been the face of Detroit for the last two seasons, especially after winning back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards and leading the Tigers to two straight playoff appearances, the first of which since 2014. And while it's tough for the fan base to accept, the future of the franchise might not include Skubal.

It's been widely discussed since the offseason that Skubal could be traded, as the Tigers brought him to arbitration and built the roster around his abilities at the top of the rotation. But with the recent slide, one MLB insider believes that Skubal's time in Motown is limited.

MLB Analysts' Skubal Trade Thoughts

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, as well as being featured on MLB Network, spoke about the idea of Skubal being moved this trade deadline. Not only is the Tigers ace set to become a free agent in 2027, but the original plan for the season obviously isn't working, so it might be time to pivot.

"It’s trending that way. Talking with people around the game, that is their feeling," Rosenthal said of the possibility of a Skubal trade.

"The outlook right now is rather bleak, and honestly, it’s difficult to imagine them making up a 14-game under .500 deficit, getting back to .500, and then contending even in a weak American League. So the question becomes, ‘Will Skubal be healthy enough?’ It’s what we don’t know."

Is Tarik Skubal going to be moved at the trade deadline?@Ken_Rosenthal tells you why he thinks the Tigers will trade Skubal this season. pic.twitter.com/pQfW6WYBor — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 30, 2026

Skubal still holds a ton of value to his name regardless of being placed on the injured list on May 4, and Detroit knows that. While it might be a tough pill to swallow, the Tigers are slipping further and further away from true playoff contention, and the calendar hasn't even turned to June.

Navigating this part of the business can be challenging. Skubal has expressed his enjoyment of playing in Detroit, but given his talent, he is a valuable trade asset for teams looking to contend. The Tigers had hoped to retain Skubal for the entire 2026 season, but the current reality makes that goal nearly unattainable.

If the Tigers can turn things around, and fast, they could salvage keeping Skubal on a mircale run to the playoffs. But if reality settles in, fans might have to root for the most popular recent Tiger donning a different uniform come August.