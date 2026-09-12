Justin Verlander Takes Major Step Toward Final Start With Tigers

Justin Verlander isn’t content to just sit down and let retirement find him in the dugout. He is continuing to work toward a comeback.

The Detroit Tigers veteran took yet another significant step toward potentially returning to the mound before his retirement officially takes place at the end of the 2026 season.

On Saturday morning, Verlander threw from the mound at Comerica Park with live batters in the box. This was an encouraging development that offered both fans and the organization some hope that they actually might get to witness the ace throw “just one more time.”

While the hitters did not swing, their presence gives Verlander a more “game-like” experience as he tries his best to find his way back onto the lineup card.

Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reported that Verlander’s fastball was reaching 93 mph during the mock session.

For a 43-year-old trying to beat the calendar and find his way back to the mound, that is encouraging.

Justin Verlander hit 93 mph with his heater. The hitters weren’t swinging, just standing in to give him a visual. Encouraging session. https://t.co/1a4LTi7heD — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 12, 2026

Verlander Making Progress

While the recovery has been slow this summer, Saturday was more evidence of how committed Verlander is to a comeback.

He could have easily just sat back and watched the days go by, but that isn’t what he is as a person or a player. Verlander has been on the injured list since early April, when left hip inflammation got him down, and then that was followed by a left hamstring strain.

The veteran made just one start this season, in which he allowed five runs over 3.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. That’s it.

There have been many occasions during his recovery when it looked like that March 30 start would be the final one of his legendary career. Verland hasn’t accepted that as reality, though.

Now, with just a few weeks remaining, Verlander continues to push forward by facing hitters.

How fitting would it be for Verlander to be able to take the mound successfully during the last weekend of the regular season?

Tigers Have Perfect Opportunity for One Last Start

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in the dugout | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit has already announced that September 25 and 26 will be celebrations of Verlander’s career. This will be the final home series this season for the organization.

If Verlander could possibly get healthy enough to take the mound during that weekend, it would provide a storybook ending to a legendary career.

The Tigers selected Verlander as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft. From that point, he developed into one of the greatest pitchers to wear the Old English D.

When the 2026 season started, it looked like it was going to be an incredible season with Verlander back in a Tigers uniform, but unfortunately, plans changed.

Injuries have prevented him from staying on the field, but the legend isn’t accepting that as the final story. He is continuing to push for the opportunity to be back on the mound.

There are still more hurdles to clear, but Saturday was an encouraging sign that fans are going to get to see him trot out to the mound just one last time.