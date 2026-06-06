Kerry Carpenter Continues to Dominate Mariners, No Matter Who's Pitching

There are only a few guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Kerry Carpenter destroys any kind of pitching that the Seattle Mariners attempt to throw out there.

Just in case the Mariners forgot about the ALDS performance from Carpenter, the Detroit Tigers slugger again proves he owns this AL West franchise.

Taking Bryan Woo deep in the series opener in Detroit on Friday night for his eighth home run of the campaign, giving the Tigers an early 3-1 lead, Carpenter got the fans out of their seats and his teammates ready to douse him in sunflower seeds in the dugout.

Carpenter has become one of the most well-known power hitters that the Tigers have in their lineup, and Seattle has felt it first-hand.

After Friday, the right fielder and sometimes designated hitter now has seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 12 regular season games played against the Mariners in his career.

The above statistic does not include Carpenter's two playoff home runs against the Mariners franchise. However, in the playoffs and the regular season alike, there's one pitcher who doesn't want to face Carpenter on the mound for Seattle, and that's starting pitcher George Kirby.

Carpenter has taken Kirby deep four times in his career, driving in seven RBIs, and holds a .500 AVG against the Mariners' ace. Among other starting pitchers that Carpenter has taken deep, who play for Seattle, are Luis Castillo (one home run) and now Woo.

When Carp’s On, the Offense Is On

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrates a home run. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Since returning to the Tigers after a stint on the injured list due to an AC joint sprain, Carpenter has been tearing the cover off the baseball. He has six hits since his return, two of which were home runs, and he's driven in five RBIs.

Detroit has only lost once since Carpenter returned from injury, and he's had an impact in each of their wins, proving he's monumental to this roster and its success. With two more games against the Mariners, with game two set to take place at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Carpenter must stay in the lineup.

The only downfall to Carpenter's game right now is the number of swings and misses with his bat. He's struck out five times since his return and has struck out 45 times this season in over 40 games played.

Keeping the baton moving with Carpenter in the lineup makes Detroit a dangerous ballclub, one that could shock a lot of people if they stick together this summer, with many leaning toward them selling at the trade deadline.