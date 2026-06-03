Justin Verlander's Long-Awaited Comerica Park Debut Is Now Within Sight

One moment that had the entire Detroit Tigers fanbase excited going into the 2026 campaign was the return of Justin Verlander. Verlander hadn't donned the Old English D since 2017, when he went on to win two World Series rings and two Cy Young Awards.

Verlander made one start for the Tigers this season, and it came on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks before he hit the injured list in early April. So no one has seen him play at Comerica Park this season, despite promoting his first home start as a big deal, only for him to be replaced by Keider Montero.

But after a few months of patience, Tigers fans should have nothing but excitement for the latest announcement involving Verlander's return to Detroit.

Latest Tigers Positional Move

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As announced by Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, the Tigers plan to move right-hander Ty Madden to the bullpen to make room in the rotation for several pitchers coming back. Jack Flaherty will pitch in Madden's next rotational slot in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, June 7, leaving many to assume that it's for Verlander's return.

McCosky tossed the idea out there, claiming that it's the most likely move for Detroit. Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press released a quote from Tigers manager A.J. Hinch regarding Madden's move to the bullpen.

"Over time, we're going to need to figure out what's best to put this pitching staff back together," Hinch said.

Madden has been a strong depth piece for this Tigers team in the past and once again this season. Perhaps his successes on the mound thus far in 2026 will help a struggling bullpen.

Verlander, on the other hand, should he be ready to return for his next slotted start, would come on Tuesday, June 9, against the Minnesota Twins, resulting in his home debut at Comerica Park in Detroit.

June has already looked better than May for the Tigers, and they've only played three games, which is saying enough for how big a collapse this club went through last month. Should the month continue to be filled with victories, getting Verlander back is coming at the right time for rotational stability.

Down the line, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are bound to make their returns to the starting rotations, leading Detroit with more decisions. But for right now, if it is indeed time for Verlander's return to the Tigers, everyone should let the moment soak in.