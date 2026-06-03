Tigers Offense Shows Major Improvements in Series Sweep Over Rays

If there is one takeaway from a brutal month of May, it should be to forget any of the shortcomings and move on. That is exactly what the Detroit Tigers did in the first series of June. On Wednesday, the Tigers pulled off their first series sweep since April 16 after a resounding 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's a rather shocking result considering the Rays held the American League's best record, and it was only the second time they were swept all season. Detroit got some excellent pitcing performances this series.

Jack Flaherty produced his best start of the year, throwing five scoreless innings, and Troy Melton pitched eight innings and surrendered two runs on four hits. However, the offense stole the show.

Tigers' Offense Looked Completely Different Against Tampa Bay

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates with catcher Dillon Dingler after hitting a solo home run. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Per Tony Paul of Detroit News, the Tigers scored 37 total runs over the last 15 games in May. In three games in June, they've scored 25 runs. A major piece to the puzzle was back in the lineup for the final two games: Gleyber Torres. The second baseman immediately made his presence felt on Tuesday with a leadoff home run to center field.

He followed that up with a three-hit performance on Wednesday, including a lead-off double and the game's first run. He had a single in the fourth inning and scored on a Dillon Dingler three-run homer. Then, he led off the ninth inning with a single and scored again on a Kerry Carpenter sac fly.

An offense can flourish with a tone setter at the top of the lineup, and Torres has provided that. In Wednesday's victory, the top five hitters accounted for 10 of the 13 hits. Carpenter's return has also helped, as he's recorded five hits in three games. It's had a trickle effect on guys like Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene.

Is scoring seven runs per game sustainable? Probably not. But it's a sign that this team has the talent and fight to turn this thing around. It had to feel good to get multiple wins in a row, and the offense found a rhythm in the process.

Injuries have played a part in this slow start to the year. They'll eventually get guys healthy, and in an A.L. that has yet to see a team pull away, there is plenty of time for A.J. Hinch's club to get back into the playoff race and seize the momentum of a series sweep.