Eduardo Valencia Reflects on Dream MLB Debut in Instagram Post

The Detroit Tigers ended the first half of the 2026 campaign with a 44-52 record, and while that doesn't look the best, their resurgence as of late tells more of the story. Finishing off their six-game homestand with a 4-2 record, coming off a road trip going 5-1, Detroit is riding high going into the break.

One of the biggest stories of the homestand came against the Athletics on July 9 when just-called-up prospect Eduardo Valencia grabbed a bat for Kerry Carpenter. In his first MLB at-bat, Valencia sent a 425-foot home run over the center field wall at Comerica Park, causing fans in attendance and at home to erupt.

Following the game, Valencia gave an emotional post-game interview to recap an emotional moment he had always dreamed of. After the Tigers' 5-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Valencia finally had the time to put his thoughts on how he felt about his memorable debut.

Valencia's Emotional Instagram Post

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Eduardo Valencia (32) hits an RBI single. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking to Instagram, here's what Valencia said to honor a moment he will never forget.

7-9-2026



MLB DEBUT

FIRST HIT HOMERUN

A day I will never forget, thankful to God for giving me the opportunity to debut at the highest level, fulfilling the dream of a child who entered the field at the age of 3, I am blessed to be here

Following his MLB debut, manager A.J. Hinch penciled Valencia into the starting lineup in the series opener against the Phillies on Friday. In four at-bats, Valencia would continue his memorable debut weekend by collecting two more hits and his second RBI of his career. He'd also strike out twice, but hey, it's bound to happen.

Ending his debut weekend collecting five hits in nine at-bats, his first two Major League home runs and a .556 batting average, Valencia goes into the All-Star break with his head held high.

As the season continues, Valencia provides a ton of depth at the MLB level for the Tigers. With the ability to play both catcher and first base, while obtaining enough power and presence at the plate to be slotted as the designated hitter, Valencia seems to have a spot on the roster until proven otherwise.

According to Sarah Langs on X, Valencia became just the 10th player in the Tigers' franchise history to hit a home run in his first at-bat, joining the list below:

2021 Akil Baddoo

2020 Sergio Alcántara

2015 Daniel Norris

1974 Reggie Sanders

1970 Gene Lamont

1964 Bill Rowan

1963 Gates Brown

1948 Sam Vico

1944 Hack Miller