Kevin McGonigle Places His Name Among MLB Stars with Latest Milestone

It's all doom and gloom in Detroit, and the season feels like it's completely slipped away. After entering Thursday with a 25-38 record, an incredible 10.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central lead, it feels like it's almost time to punt and play for next season.

With the future in mind, it's important to look for the positives during seasons like this, and the Tigers certainly have some.

The biggest positive is named Kevin McGonigle, and he set another record this week. According to the Tigers' PR team, McGonigle is just the eighth player since 1920 (live ball era) to have 65+ hits and 36+ walks in their first 60 career games.

This is just another checkbox in the young career of McGonigle, and he joins a pretty historic list of names. The last player to accomplish this feat through his first 60 games was Juan Soto in 2018. Comparing anyone to Soto is completely unfair, but even uttering his name in the same sentence is an accomplishment in itself.

In the Live Ball Era (1920-now), eight players have had 65+ hits and 36+ walks in their first 60 career games.



Kevin McGonigle ('26)

Juan Soto ('18)

Logan Morrison ('10)

Kevin Seitzer ('86-87)

Alvin Davis ('84)

Larry Rosenthal ('36)

Zeke Bonura ('34)

Ray Grimes ('20-21)#DNMW pic.twitter.com/dgdEahGDmP — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 4, 2026

While Zeke Bonura and Alvin Davis each had strong yet short careers after posting these numbers, Soto is the clear outlier. Just because a player has an elite first two months in the big leagues doesn't mean he's an automatic perennial All-Star, but it's a good start.

McGonigle has gone from being uncertain if he'd make the major league roster out of spring camp to being the best player on the active roster. Through 60 games this season, he's produced a 3.3 WAR, which is sixth in baseball, and better than superstars like Yordan Alvarez, Jacob Misiorowski, and Matt Olson.

Once you compare his WAR to that of other Tigers players, it's clear he's far and away performed the best. He's a full 1.1 WAR ahead of Casey Mize, who is second on the team, and 1.2 ahead of Dillon Dingler, the second-highest WAR-producing offensive player.

Detroit only boasts four offensive players with a WAR above one. Riley Greene (1.8) and Gleyber Torres (1.5) are the other two. In fact, the Tigers have 10 players with negative WAR this season, all of whom have played 16 games or more. All may be lost offensively, but at least McGonigle has been as advertised.

Kevin McGongile Has Taken Over the City of Detriot

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rookie sensation has been an on-base machine to begin his career, and is just waiting for the power numbers to click to turn him into a true five-tool player. The best thing is, the power is certainly in there. He hit 19 homers last season between three separate minor league levels, and another five over 19 games in the Arizona Fall League.

McGonigle is turning into a superstar in front of our very eyes.