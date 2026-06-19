Latest Justin Verlander Update Brings Disappointing News for Tigers Fans

The Detroit Tigers are set to get underway on a 10-game homestand at Comerica Park, one that will dictate the future of their season. One of the reasons many Tigers fans were excited to get down to the ballpark this homestand was because of long-time Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander, making his return.

Verlander has made just one start for the Tigers this season, and it came way back in March against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's since been on the injured list with left hip inflammation and was gearing up for a return in front of fans.

However, with the latest update, once again, the fans of the Tigers aren't going to see the man they deemed "Must-See JV" back in the day.

Verlander Injury Update

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) in the dugout. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As reported by Detroit Free Press's Evan Petzold, the Tigers have scratched Verlander from his anticipated return, originally scheduled for Sunday against the Chicago White Sox to conclude the series, due to a left hamstring strain.

Verlander had been ramping up, taking on opponents at the Triple-A level, for his MLB return, but from the looks of things, the future Hall of Famer may never pitch again for the Tigers at this rate. Father Time will always catch up to people, and it seems to have caught up with Verlander.

Keider Montero will take Verlander's place in the rotation, as JV will remain on the injured list, so the front office doesn't have to make another corresponding move. Regardless, the bright side of Keider Montero returning to the rotation is at an all-time high.

Montero was put in the bullpen ahead of the anticipated Verlander return, but he will likely be placed back into the mix with the likes of Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Troy Melton. Detroit could also test its hand at Drew Anderson as a starter, who had a strong showing in the series opener against the Houston Astros on the road.

Does this mean that Verlander is going to retire? Who knows, but knowing how competitive he is, he'll surely fight for one last time on the mound in Detroit before hanging up the cleats. What was meant to be a Kenny Rogers-type of signing, Verlander's return to the Tigers looks as it did when he left in 2017.

Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, manager A.J. Hinch said the following on this new Verlander injury:

"This is not a matter of days. It’s a matter of weeks."