Trei Cruz Is Coming to Detroit, and Baseball History Comes With Him

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly calling up Trei Cruz to the major league fields, and when that happens, he will bring with him more than six years of minor league experience. He also carries a name that will now belong in some of baseball’s rarest conversations.

As first reported by sports anchor Ari Alexander, the move to call up Cruz will happen on Friday. Wenceel Perez will be headed to the IL after a freak accident on Tuesday.

According to MLB.com, Perez had a therapy band snap off a hook and hit him just below his left eye. Manager A.J. Hinch reported that they ran a battery of tests and described the situation as concerning. Not good news for this injury-riddled team.

Of course, the accident and move to the IL opened up a roster spot, and Cruz appears to be the answer.

Three Generations of Baseball Family

Jose Cruz Jr | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If and when Cruz makes his debut, the Cruz family will make history becoming just the fifth in baseball history to have a grandfather, father and son all reach the major league field.

According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, the Cruz lineage will join the Bells (Gus, Buddy, David/Mike); the Boones (Ray, Bob, Bret/Aaron); the Colemans (Joe Sr., Joe Jr., Casey); and finally the Hairstons (Sam, Jerry, Jerry Jr./Scott).

Trei’s grandfather, José Cruz Sr., played 19 seasons in the majors, where he spent most of those with the Houston Astros. In fact, his No. 25 hangs in the rafters at Minute Maid Park. He earned his way to two All-Star delegations and two Silver Slugger Awards.

Trei’s father, José Cruz Jr. played for 12 seasons in the bigs where he won a Gold Glove for his outfield performance and finished as AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 1997.

So how exactly did Trei get his name? Well, that comes from being José Cruz III, of course. He was always just meant to be on the big league fields; that’s where he grew up.

Now he’s put in six years worth of work in the minors to find his way to this moment that will etch his family’s name into the history books.

The Cruz Arriving in 2026

Detroit Tigers outfielder Trei Cruz catches for a fly out against New York Yankees | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, at 27 years old, Cruz will be an asset as a switch-hitter. For most of 2026, he has spent his time with Triple-A Toledo where he is slashing .228/.326/.333 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 33 games.

No, those aren’t head-turning numbers by any stretch, but Cruz brings more than hitting to the table. His defense at center field certainly has to be influenced by this Gold Glove outfielder father.

As things currently sit, the Tigers are not playing for October. That could change, but their 30-44 record and being 9.5 games back are going to require a significant turnaround to earn a spot in the playoffs under any scenario.

This call-up is about the future and about taking a good look at a player who can step in for Gleyber Torres while he resides on the IL with a left oblique strain.

Looking Forward for Detroit

The Tigers are heading into a 10-game homestand with the White Sox, Yankees and Astros. Should Cruz get his call-up and take the field, he will have ample opportunity to get a look at some MLB pitching.

In order for the youngest generation Cruz to stick in the Majors, his numbers will need to improve. On Friday, if he trots onto the field, the numbers won’t matter as much as the moment. A new chapter begins.