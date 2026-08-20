Latest MLB Power Rankings Reveal Where Tigers Stand Ahead of Royals Series

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the better teams in the second half of the season, and particularly since June 1; however, their latest skid doesn't bode well for a playoff push. Detroit has dropped two series in a row, one to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, and one to a sub-.500 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detroit's offense isn't to blame for those two series defeats - it was more so on the pitching staff, primarily the bullpen. The Tigers haven't had a very strong bullpen all season, and it continues to hold them back. They now have a 12-22 record in one-run games this season and have blown more saves than they've secured.

However, despite the ongoing struggles, the Tigers still find themselves in the playoff hunt. They enter a big series against the last-place Kansas City Royals this weekend with a 61-66 record, sitting 5.0 games out of first place in the division and 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

In August, the Tigers have a 9-8 record, as the loss of Riley Greene in the middle of the lineup is starting to impact the success of the franchise. Winning this series against Kansas City is a must, despite an above-average ranking in the latest Power Rankings.

Detroit's Power Ranking Revealed Ahead of Weekend

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) at bat at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest ESPN Power Rankings, the Tigers hold spot 14, neither rising nor falling in the rankings from the week prior. So long as Detroit is viewed in the top half of the MLB, they're still in the hunt.

A weak American League is allowing the Tigers to stay afloat in the playoff chase, but a late-month surge is needed for a realistic playoff push. Detroit hasn't held a .500 record or better since May 4, but has closed enough of the gap to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

If Detroit can make it to or past .500 before the middle of September, this franchise could have enough fire and fuel to get to the playoffs for the third straight season. However, who knows how long their run would be in the playoffs, especially given how the bullpen has performed all season.

They have sufficient starting pitching to keep them competitive in games, and the offense has begun to improve. Bringing Greene back as soon as possible will greatly benefit this starting lineup and could help them achieve a better ranking in the power standings.