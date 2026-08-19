Tigers' Biggest Problem Resurfaced in Crushing Loss to Pirates

Remember six days ago when the Detroit Tigers finally looked like the team fans were waiting for all season? They had just won a massive series against the Cleveland Guardians and were within striking distance of the Chicago White Sox.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and the Tigers lost five of their last six games, culminating in a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Detroit (61-66) faces another uphill climb to get back into the playoff picture, and they have no one to blame but themselves.

Wednesday's loss followed a similar pattern that's haunted the Tigers all season. Their inability to close out tight games is a recurring issue, and it resurfaced on Wednesday.

Never-Ending Nightmare

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen pitches. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit snatched a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning when Gleyber Torres and Kevin McGonigle produced RBI hits. They knocked Paul Skenes out of the game. All that was left was to get 15 outs to secure a series win.

Jackson Jobe turned in a solid outing and handed the game over to the bullpen. The Tigers maintained a one-run lead, and Kenley Jansen came on in the ninth inning.

It didn't take long for Rafael Flores Jr. to even up the game with a home run. Two batters later, Jansen left a cutter over the plate, and Brandon Lowe didn't let the mistake go by. He clobbered a solo home run to end the game and left a wound in Tigers fans’ hearts.

It's a feeling that's become too familiar this season. Per Tigers Data on X, Detroit has lost 19 games when leading in the seventh inning or later. Jansen has allowed five ninth-inning home runs this season and has been walked off four times.

Can This Problem Be Fixed?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan walks off the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jansen is one of the greatest closers of all time. No one can take that away from him. But name recognition and past achievements can only go so far. After a strong July, the 38-year-old's struggles have resurfaced in August.

Jansen is certainly not the sole reason for Detroit's recent struggles. The offense has come up short, and the rotation hasn't been up to par. There may not be an easy fix to late-inning situations, but something has to change. The Tigers cannot afford to give away games.

Sure, the American League is struggling, but with a difficult slate ahead against the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers, the path to the postseason will not be easy. Blown leads have become a serious problem, and Detroit is running out of time to fix it.