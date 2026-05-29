MLB Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Tigers Must Acknowledge

The Detroit Tigers have officially become the worst team in the American League after losing two of three against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park this week, with an overall record of 22-35. As the Tigers continue to go down the wrong road, what does the summer hold in Motown?

Many fans came into this season with expectations that the Tigers would be a clear AL contender, but Detroit has quickly been let down by the product on the field. So much so, after spending money this offseason to become a Top 10 in payroll in the MLB, the front office might have to make some hard decisions.

MLB Insider Predicts Massive Trades

Detroit Tigers mascot waves a flag after the team defeated the Cleveland Guardians. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

MLB Network's Jon Morosi joined the conversation surrounding whether or not the Tigers should trade back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. However, Morosi mentions another Detroit starter who could get moved this trade season: Casey Mize.

“I do believe this, if Skubal and Mize are both healthy and pitching well in the month of July and if the Tigers remain under .500... You could certainly see one or both of those pitchers moved given that both Skubal and Mize are on expiring contracts," Morosi said.

Skubal's asking price will certainly be higher than Mize's, given the resume alone, regardless of Mize being a former number one overall pick. And regardless, Skubal would be the main pick for bidding teams, especially those that are viewed as contenders.

If the Tigers decide to trade Skubal, it would be wise for Detroit to find a way to extend Mize. The franchise had always anticipated that Mize would be their ace of the future. If they part ways with Skubal and want to stay competitive in the long run, or in the near term, retaining Mize is the best strategy.

Detroit would have Framber Valdez on payroll in 2027 should the front office decide to retain him, making him a capable one or two in the rotation. Mize has pitched to a standard where Detroit might not get a whole lot for him in a trade, but would in the long run by expressing belief in his capabilities.

Mark DeRosa, Skubal's Team USA manager in the World Baseball Classic, spoke to MLB Network, believing that he needs to let the idea simmer in his brain before he makes an opinion, primarily because he "still thinks the Tigers think they can win the division and make a deep run in the Postseason."

"I want to let it breathe a little bit more. I still think the Tigers think they can win the division and make a deep run in the Postseason."



- DeRo on the idea of Detroit trading Tarik Skubal pic.twitter.com/39iCVM3Zm9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 22, 2026