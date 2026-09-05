Tigers Avoid Major Injury Scare After Frightening Hao-Yu Lee Collision

The Detroit Tigers appeared to avoid a significant injury after Hao-Yu Lee’s frightening collision at home plate initially created concern about his left ankle or knee.

Lee exited Friday’s second game against the Cleveland Guardians after running into catcher Austin Hedges in the third inning. The Tigers later diagnosed the rookie infielder with a left shin contusion, and the official MLB injury tracker listed him as day-to-day.

Detroit had not confirmed when Lee would return to the lineup, making his availability for the remainder of the Cleveland series uncertain. The initial diagnosis, however, represented a considerably better outcome than the scene appeared to suggest.

Collision Left Lee Needing Assistance

Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) tags out Detroit Tigers designated hitter Hao-Yu Lee (50) in the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee became trapped between third base and home plate after a ground ball went to Guardians third baseman José Ramírez. Ramírez threw to Hedges, and Lee collided with the catcher while attempting to reach the plate.

The 23-year-old tried to stand before dropping to his hands and knees in pain. Manager A.J. Hinch and head athletic trainer Ryne Eubanks examined Lee before translator Peter Lin helped him limp away from the field, according to MLB.com’s Jason Beck.

“It was pretty scary,” Hinch said. The manager added that Detroit felt “lucky that it’s not the ankle” after the medical staff evaluated Lee.

The encouraging signs continued after the Tigers’ 4-3 loss. Lee walked out of the clubhouse under his own power and gave reporters a thumbs-up, easing some of the immediate concern created by the collision.

Lee started the nightcap as the designated hitter. Dillon Dingler, who caught the opening game of the doubleheader, replaced him when his lineup spot returned in the fifth inning.

Lee’s Health Mattered to Detroit’s Evaluation

Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Hao-Yu Lee (50) hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before leaving, Lee contributed an RBI single that gave Detroit a 1-0 advantage in the third. Kevin McGonigle followed with an RBI double, helping the Tigers build a lead they eventually lost in 10 innings, according to the Associated Press game recap.

Lee had become one of the club’s more consistent rookies during a difficult campaign. He carried a .266/.312/.417 slash line with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBIs through 96 games, according to MLB’s official report.

Detroit also used Lee at second and third base, allowing the organization to evaluate his defensive versatility alongside his offensive development. His performance did not guarantee him a prominent 2027 role, but he had earned regular opportunities to strengthen his case.

The Tigers already had several injured players working toward returns, making the possibility of another extended absence especially concerning. Losing Lee would have also removed one of the club’s most important young evaluation pieces from the final weeks of the schedule.

A day-to-day designation did not guarantee that Lee would immediately rejoin the lineup. Still, the diagnosis allowed Detroit to monitor a painful contusion rather than prepare for the lengthy absence that initially seemedhad possible.