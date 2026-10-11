The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Detroit Tigers

It is truly hard to put into words the disappointment that was the 2026 Detroit Tigers, who entered 2026 with realistic aspirations of an AL Pennant, to then become sellers at the trade deadline and finish the year 10 games under .500.

Baseball is obviously a team game, but there was one major hole in the roster, and it wasn't necessarily the bullpen as a whole. But the fact that there was nobody in the circle of trust who could be counted on in high-leverage situations.

Ultimately, the relief staff didn't have a monumental problem with keeping runs off the board. However, close game situations were a real problem, and they never had a definite closer someone who felt like a guaranteed win when the game was on the line.

Tyler Holton: 2.75 ERA (50% of saves blown)

Kenley Jansen: 3.20 ERA (22% of saves blown)

Drew Anderson: 3.67 ERA (75% of saves blown)

Drew Sommers: 3.63 ERA (100% of saves blown)

Jacob Waguespack: 2.49 ERA (100% of saves blown)

Kyle Finnegan: 4.30 ERA (83% of saves blown)

The relievers combined for 29 total blown saves, 29. That is truly incomprehensible, and that means the president of baseball operations needs to be upgrading this offseason to find an elite closer that they can immediately count on.

While there is usually a decent one that becomes a free agent at the end of the World Series, it is rare that one as good as David Bednar comes available, and he has to be on the front office's radar if they are serious about a comeback in 2027.

What Bednar Would Immediately Do for the Tigers Bullpen

Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Rays. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last two seasons Bednar has suited up in 64 games and averaged a 2.39 ERA, but more importantly, has logged a mean of 31 saves, highlighted by 35 in 2026; nobody on Detroit had more than 22.

It is also important to take into account how impressive Bednar has been in the two years that he has pitched in the playoffs, as he has posted a 1.00 ERA in eight games and has held hitters to a .129 batting average in nine innings.

Bednar has consistently been someone that the Yankees have been able to count on, and that is highlighted by his ability to perform in the postseason, which is something that the Tigers are in desperate need of.

The 32-year-old has been continually getting better as time has gone on, and he would immediately bolster a team in desperate need of someone to hand the ball to in crunch time.