Tampa Bay non-tendered Cole Sulser, the Yankees non-tendered Fernando Cruz, and San Diego non-tendered JP Sears on Nov. 20, making all three free agents.

With bullpen work remaining after Emilio Pagan’s signing, Detroit should consider each for a different assignment. Sulser merits consideration for a middle-inning opening. Cruz offers greater strikeout potential with a significant health question, while Sears fits competition for longer outings.

Those distinctions should guide the contracts Detroit pursues.

Cole Sulser Has the Clearest Case for an MLB Job

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cole Sulser. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sulser finished 2026 with a 4.31 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP across 56.1 innings in 51 appearances. His four-seam fastball averaged 92.3 mph, with a changeup serving as his other primary offering.

That profile makes him worth evaluating for the sixth or seventh inning. A pitcher who can absorb those assignments gives the manager more freedom to reserve his strongest relievers for difficult matchups.

Sulser’s recent workload also provides a firmer basis for that role than a comeback candidate’s old peak. He pitched in both the ALCS and World Series after the regular season.

A one-year MLB deal would be worth considering, provided Detroit values him as a bridge to its late-inning pitchers. His 4.31 ERA argues for a restrained commitment, and he is out of minor league options. The Tigers would have to accept reduced roster flexibility to secure his immediate contribution.

Fernando Cruz and JP Sears Require Different Plans

New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz brings the most compelling strikeout weapon of this trio. He posted a 3.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 54.2 innings for New York in 2026. Opponents missed on 52% of their swings against his splitter.

That pitch gives him a plausible path to important outs. His contract evaluation, though, starts with his recovery.

MLB.com reported Nov. 20 that Cruz was rehabilitating a partial right UCL tear without surgery. Detroit should make any MLB commitment depend on an encouraging medical examination and recovery outlook. If he needs extended rehabilitation, the Tigers should treat him as a recovery signing and preserve their budget for immediate help.

Sears, a left-hander, posted a 4.68 ERA in 32⅔ innings in 2026, making six starts among eight appearances.

His background makes him a candidate for multiple innings or spot starts. Detroit already has Drew Anderson and Keider Montero in its starter and long-relief mix, so Sears would need to earn work. A minor league deal with a spring invitation is the approach the Tigers should pursue.

Detroit should keep that pursuit in its depth budget, preserving room for a reliever expected to contribute immediately.

The updated bullpen target board should reflect those different jobs.

Priority Target Recommended Role and Commitment Primary spending Alex Vesia or Steven Okert Established late-inning help First new MLB consideration Cole Sulser One-year deal for middle-inning work Conditional MLB consideration Fernando Cruz Leverage competition if his recovery supports it Depth competition JP Sears Minor league deal for starter and bulk-relief competition

The previously examined James Karinchak fit belongs alongside the depth candidates. Sulser and Cruz give Detroit additional MLB possibilities, but the largest remaining bullpen commitment should still secure a dependable arm for the late innings.