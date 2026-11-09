Tigers Can't Ignore This Starting Rotation Concern Entering Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers' starting rotation was one of the team's best units in 2026, despite all the injuries and trades that affected them. At the end of the season, the Tigers held the sixth-best ERA in Major League Baseball with a 3.67 ERA, with the starting rotation posting an ERA of 3.55.

Heading into the offseason, the Detroit starting rotation is projected to feature Framber Valdez, who will earn a base salary of $37.5 million in 2027, Troy Melton, River Ryan, Jackson Jobe, and a returning Reese Olson, with Keider Montero and Drew Anderson (who had his $10 million club option exercised) as options as both starters and relievers.

However, that's just the names on paper. 2026 had effects on all the listed pitchers:

Framber Valdez finished with a 4.03 ERA as the ace of the staff after Tarik Skubal was traded; Troy Melton began the season on the injured list and finished the season on the injured list; River Ryan battled injuries with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tigers before debuting at the end of the season for Detroit; Jackson Jobe is coming off Tommy John surgery and has yet to pitch over 50 innings in his Major League career; Reese Olson could experience a setback in his shoulder surgery recovery.

With money off the books from Skubal ($32 million), Jack Flaherty ($20 million), and Gleyber Torres ($22 million), the Tigers could use some of that to look into the available free agent starting pitching options now that free agency is open.

Should the Tigers Sign Another SP?

From left, Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, Framber Valdez, and general manager Jeff Greenberg during Valdez’s introductory press conference. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

President of Baseball Operations was asked about his free agency plans at his end-of-season press conference, and this is what he had to say:

"We're not building through free agency; I've been very consistent on this point since I've gotten here; we are building through development," Harris said. "We are participating in free agency and we always will participate in free agency, but that is designed to supplement the core we are developing.

To Harris' credit, he did spend money last season on Valdez; unfortunately, it just wasn't the first year that the organization or Valdez expected. But with Valdez on the books for a base salary of nearly $40 million in 2027, it could decrease the number of pitchers the Tigers can realistically sign.

Mize's name has floated around as a player Detroit could reunite with this offseason, but it would be ultimately be running the same rotation back without Skubal and Flaherty. Foster Griffin is one name the Tigers could look to add and poach from their rival Cleveland Guardians, but Spotrac.com lists his market value at $20 million for 2027.

Detroit may not even need to use free agency to add to the starting rotation. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the following starting pitchers are either available or should be ones to watch:

Jacob deGrom*

Nathan Eovaldi*

Joe Ryan

Drew Rasmussen

*Chris Young (Rangers' POBO) and his staff have been informed that the payroll will not be increasing, meaning that if they need to bring in talent, some has to go out the door.

The Tigers understand that if they want to invest in free agency, it will require a significant monetary value. However, with no Top 10 prospect in the minors, apart from River Ryan, who is already on the MLB roster, the team's pitching depth plans are uncertain, especially regarding Montero and Anderson (and even Andrew Sears, who debuted this season) for 2027. As a result, Detroit may consider pursuing an experienced starter to strengthen their rotation.