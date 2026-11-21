The Detroit Tigers took care of business on Thursday, tendering contracts to all 10 arbitration-eligible players for the 2027 season, as well as tendering contracts to players on the 40-man roster who aren't yet arbitration-eligible.

While Detroit didn't non-tender anyone, other than left-handed pitcher Jake Miller, infielder Trey Sweeney, and outfielder Matt Vierling, who were formally designated for assignment earlier in the week, that doesn't mean other franchises across Major League Baseball did.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, 44 players were non-tendered for the 2027 campaign across the league, making them all free agents. The Tigers' offseason game plan is focused on adding bullpen help given how poorly the unit performed last season, and a handful of new players are options on the free-agent market.

Should the Tigers Be Interested in This Former AL Reliever?

A hat and glove of the Detroit Tigers sit on the ledge of the dugout. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The relievers who were non-tendered either fall in the have-potential category or are out of view for the Tigers. One reliever who debuted as a member of the AL Central, whom the Atlanta Braves non-tendered for 2027 and who could interest the Tigers, is right-handed pitcher James Karinchak.

Karinchak debuted with the Cleveland Guardians in 2019, but his rookie campaign was in 2020, when he finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting thanks to a 2.67 ERA across 27 games. It wasn't until a year later that Cleveland started seeing worrisome signs with Karinchak.

In 2021, Karinchak pitched in 60 games and posted a 4.07 ERA, with a 5.2 walks per nine and 14 K strikeouts per nine. After 2023, Karinchak struggled with shoulder injuries, missing the entire 2024 season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

He didn't pitch in the majors in 2025, but was a member of the Chicago White Sox organization, pitching in 24 games and posting a 2.45 ERA. The stuff is there; Karinchak has the strikeout stuff that the Tigers are looking for, but he is a gamble with his injury history. He was released in June that season.

He pitched in 9 games for the Braves, debuting with the franchise in June and pitching into July before finishing the season at the Triple-A level. Karinchak looks for another chance in the big leagues, with his plus fastball and big, bending curveball, and Detroit could be the perfect destination.

Assuming the Tigers do sign Karinchak, or any other free agent, for that matter, they would have to make some room on the 40-man roster, which sits at 40 players. Some players on the 40-man roster won't make the MLB roster out of spring training, but there are at least a few players who could be on the chopping block to give Karinchak the hypothetical chance.

If there were a player Scott Harris and company could take a chance on, Karinchak feels to be a contender for a bullpen experiment.