Tigers Could Shockingly Leave Star Outfielder Off Opening Day Roster Entirely

The Detroit Tigers went into spring training with things mostly set in terms of what the roster was expected to look like, however the way camp has gone has the potential to see some major shakeups.

Needless to say, the top story has been No. 1 prospect Kevin McGonigle and his sudden push to crack the Opening Day roster, something which is starting to look more and more realistic by the day.

Should McGonigle force his way onto this roster though, it likely leaves someone who no one saw coming on the outside looking in when roster cutdown arrives for Scott Harris and Detroit has to put out a final 26-man group to start the year.

Though it would be a little bit shocking, that odd man out might just be defensive standout center fielder Parker Meadows as his struggles with the bat from last season have very much continued into the spring.

Would Tigers Actually Consider Returning Meadows to Toledo?

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If McGonigle does indeed take the Opening Day shortstop job, this has an indirect impact on Meadows and the center field spot. Carrying an extra infielder would mean Javier Báez is an option in center, and an outfielder likely ends up having to be released.

Matt Vierling has looked tremendous this spring so far while the switch hitting of Wenceel Pérez is something the organization covets as is the ability of Jahmai Jones against left-handed pitching. Báez being pushed from shortstop likely makes him the starting center fielder at the start of the season.

It seemed inconceivable based on what Meadows was in 2024, but after an injury-filled 2025 season that he has been unable to recover from production wise, it's at a point where Detroit has to consider using remaining options to send the 26-year-old back down and hopefully let him find his bat again.

Tigers Cannot Afford to Keep Letting Meadows Struggle

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meadows has gotten by over the last year on his outstanding defense -- which removing from the team would certainly sting. The .215/.291/.330 slash line he posted in 58 games and even worse in the playoffs last year were simply not the kind of hole Detroit can afford in its lineup though.

Spring so far has been a continuation of the absolutely dreadful postseason he had with just one hit in 18 plate appearances during six exhibition games, and if he does not get his act together, justifying keeping him out there is going to get tougher and tougher to do.

Báez showed last year he can be a very capable center fielder and virtually every other option is bringing much more than Meadows right now with the bat, so ultimately it may not be much of a choice for the team.

Over the coming weeks, fans should watch Meadows closely and prepare themselves for the reality that one of the heroes of the epic 2024 run may very well not be on the team by the time Opening Day rolls around later this month.