Tigers Sign Intriguing Outfielder with Big League Experience to Bolster Depth

The Detroit Tigers have landed a piece of depth for their outfield with an intriguing acquisition on Thursday afternoon.

According to the team's official transaction log, they have agreed to a minor league deal with free agent outfielder Corey Julks, which almost certainly comes with an invitation to big league spring training as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Julks played in just six MLB games for the Chicago White Sox in 2025, but over the course of three seasons, he has more than a full season's worth of big league experience. His most complete year came in 2023 with the Houston Astros where he played 93 games and put up some solid numbers.

For Detroit, it's likely no more than a depth piece in Julks, however he does became a name to watch in spring training especially if an injury occurs in the outfield.

How Julks Could Carve Path to Playing Time for Tigers

Corey Julks | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last spring was a disaster for Detroit in the injury department for the outfield, losing both Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling for huge chunks of the season. This led to guys like Manuel Margot and Jahmai Jones getting shots early in the year, each of whom showed minor flashes.

In all likelihood, this is the role Julks will find himself in this year, likely a regular in Triple-A and potentially one of the first lines of defense should injuries rear their ugly head like they always seem to inevitably do.

Perhaps he has an outside shot at breaking camp with the team if he goes on a tear, but it would still likely take someone getting hurt for the soon-to-be 30-year-old to see big league run with the Tigers.

Julks Has Some Decent High Level Experience

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In 165 MLB games, Julks has certainly not lit the world on fire with a slash line of 234/.288/.337, hitting nine home runs and 48 RBI with a bWAR of -0.7 to show for it.

What he lacks in big league hitting though he has made up for in Triple-A, slashing .300/.374/.477 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI over 116 games in Charlotte just this past season. In 2022 with Sugar Land, he clubbed 31 home runs and had 89 RBI in 130 games before taking on the bigger role for the Astros in 2023.

Though his stats don't jump off the page, Julks brings a high amount of professional at-bats to a group for Detroit which has proven to be thin at times. It would not be shocking to see him contribute on some level to the Tigers this year.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

Recommended Articles