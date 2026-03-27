Don't Count Detroit Tigers Out from Trading for Shortstop

Opening day couldn't have gone much better for the Detroit Tigers. They beat the San Diego Padres, 8-2. Tarik Skubal claimed his first victory as he tries to three-peat as American League Cy Young champion. And rookie Kevin McGonigle had a game that he will never forget.

McGonigle went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. He had two doubles. He also played third base.

It's not clear if the Tigers will keep him at third base. He has plenty of experience as a middle infielder. Third base has been a sore spot for the Tigers the past couple of seasons. Someone with McGonigle’s bat and defensive prowess would solidify that position for years to come.

But another position has bedeviled the Tigers for a few years. That happens to be the position next to third base, shortstop. If Detroit tracks toward contention again in 2026, that might be the position they look to upgrade at the trade deadline.

Upgrading Shortstop

Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney | David Richard-Imagn Images

Javier Báez was supposed to be the answer at shortstop when Detroit signed him to a six-year, $140 million deal before the 2022 season. But for the first three years of that deal, he was anything but. The power the Tigers hoped for wasn’t there. He also dealt with an injury-shortened 2024.

Last season he rejuvenated himself at the plate, but the Tigers didn't leave him at shortstop. They turned Báez into a super-utility player as he moved from the infield to the outfield. It gave Detroit more flexibility and it seemed to give Báez a boost. He slashed .257/.282/.398 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI. He also made the AL All-Star team.

Detroit hoped that Trey Sweeney would be the answer at shortstop after it acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Jack Flaherty trade in 2024. Sweeney’s bat hasn't yet responded at the Major League level. He's currently on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. That's why Báez started opening day at shortstop.

The Tigers would love to get what they need from either Báez or Sweeney, or perhaps both as a tandem once Sweeney is healthy. Colt Keith can play multiple positions, though he hasn’t played much shortstop.

If the Tigers keep McGonigle at third base, and if Baez and Sweeney underperform at shortstop, that may compel president of baseball operations Scott Harris and his staff to start looking for a short-term answer at the position at the trade deadline. That becomes an even bigger deal if Detroit, as expected, is contending for the playoffs for the third straight year.