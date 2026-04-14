How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Royals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers finally appears to be trending in the right direction. They swept the Miami Marlins over the weekend, as the pitching staff allowed three total runs. Keider Montero set the tone on Friday, throwing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Casey Mize followed up with a one-run outing, and Tarik Skubal took a no-hitter into the sixth inning with seven punch-outs in an 8-2 win on Sunday.

Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, Skubal said, "There can't be a louder thing to take away from this series, how we responded to not playing good baseball in Minnesota. We just flipped the page to get back home and swept a good Marlins team."

The Tigers (7-9) will stay at home to host American League Central rival, the Kansas City Royals. They also hold a 7-9 record and are coming off a four-game split with the Chicago White Sox. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Royals vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws a pitch. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Royals: Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.91 ERA) vs. Tigers: Framber Valdez (1-1, 4.76 ERA)

Valdez is coming off a tough start against the Minnesota Twins. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits through five innings. His first two starts looked much better, where he only allowed one earned run in 12 innings while posting 10 strikeouts. The 32-year-old has excellent strikeout stuff as he takes on a Royals' offense that has been middle of the pack so far.

Ragans was pulled from his last start after Jose Ramirez hit a line drive right back at Ragans. He only recorded two outs and allowed three runs. He's had an up-and-down start to his 2026 season. The Tigers are still looking for their first home run against a left-handed pitcher. Their 12 hits against lefties ranks last in the A.L.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows walks to the dugout. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy)

60-Day Injured List: OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)

Meadows was placed on the 60-day injured list on Monday. Outfielder Wenceel Perez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to give Detroit some outfield depth.