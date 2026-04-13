Tigers Latest Parker Meadows Update Paints Grim Picture for Return Hopes

The Detroit Tigers delivered a grim update on star center fielder Parker Meadows on Monday following his scary looking injury running into Riley Greene last week.

Just days after moving him on the 15-day injured list following what was reported to be a concussion and broken arm, Detroit announced on Monday they were placing Meadows on the 60-day IL to make a roster spot for waiver-claimed right-hander Yoniel Curet.

With Meadows headed to the 60-day, it certainly does not inspire confidence that there is any sort of guarantee he is going to return this season, which would obviously change up the plan in the outfield immensely.

Tigers May Not See Meadows Again This Season

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows collides with left fielder Riley Greene | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Though it is not the throwing arm for Meadows, it seems obvious that this is a serious situation that is going to hold him out for an extended period of time.

While speaking about it, manager A.J. Hinch was hopeful that the 26-year-old would play again this year, but it did not sound like a guarantee.

Should this truly wind up being the case, it would put Detroit in a spot where they have to pivot for the rest of the year, potentially having to drastically change up the plans in the outfield.

There are guys on the roster capable of filling in and Wenceel Perez is turning, but Meadows was performing well and this puts the Tigers behind the 8-ball.

Slashing .250/.308/.333 with his vintage elite defense to account for a 0.4 bWAR in just 12 games, Meadows was on track for a very solid campaign. Now, Detroit may have to get creative.

Tigers May Not Have Regular Center Fielder Until Max Clark Arrives

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Even though Clark is absolutely dominating Triple-A right now, Detroit was adamant he did not have a chance at being the corresponding move to Meadows going on the IL. Clearly, the team needs to see more from their top prospect and allow him to gain some more experience.

While it could very well be at some point this year for Clark to make his debut and seize center field, it may be a revolving door until then. Javier Baez remains an option in center, especially with Kevin McGonigle playing as well as he has.

Perez will get reps out there, as will Matt Vierling depending on the particular matchup. Hinch is going to have to get creative, but that's nothing new for one of the most creative managers in all of baseball.

In the meantime, the Tigers will have to hope Meadows ends up okay, but clearly other plans need to be made.